Blan JV girls win 26-25, lose in 2OT 46-40

The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team split its last two games with Batavia and Georgetown.

On Monday against the G-Men, Blanchester trailed 15-8 at halftime then rallied for a 26-25 win.

Josephine Wilson led the second half charge with eight points. Gracie Roy had seven steals. Abbey Irwin had six points and led the team in rebounding, coach Bob Reveal said.

Emily Koch also had six points while Destiny Blankenbeckler had three points, Maddie Gillman two points and Alayna Davenport one point.

On Saturday, Blanchester lost a heartbreaking 46-40 double overtime game against the Lady Bulldogs.

Irwin led the way with 13 points and six rebounds. Kylee Hamm had 111 points and a team-best seven steals. Roy had seven points, seven rebounds and five steals. Wilson contributed eight points while Koch had one point.