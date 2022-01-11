WHS offense struggles in 52-37 loss to Trace

EBER — Propelled by a big third quarter, Miami Trace defeated Wilmington Tuesday night 52-37 in a battle of former South Central Ohio League rivals.

The non-league boys basketball game in the Miami Trace gym was close throughout the first half, the Panthers clinging to a 10-7 lead after one and a 26-24 advantage at half.

But in the second half, Wilmington’s offense struggled, scoring just six points in the third and seven in the fourth.

Miami Trace was slightly better, scoring 14 in the third and 12 in the second, and maintained a comfortable margin.

The two teams are heading in opposite directions on the year.

Wilmington has lost three straight and is now 6-5.

Miami Trace has won four in a row after a 1-9 start to the season.

The 37 points is a season low for the Hurricane.

Wilmington sophomore Mikey Brown Jr. eyes the basket while guarded by Miami Trace junior Andrew Guthrie. (Chris Hoppes Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_9286.jpg Wilmington sophomore Mikey Brown Jr. eyes the basket while guarded by Miami Trace junior Andrew Guthrie. (Chris Hoppes Photo)