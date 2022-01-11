Williamsburg overpowers Blanchester 73-51

BLANCHESTER — A 14-2 first half run Tuesday night helped pace Williamsburg to a 73-51 win over Blanchester in SBC National Division play at BHS.

Williamsburg (8-4 overall, 4-2 SBC-N) used outstanding ball movement in the first half to create open shots. Burg had 10 assists on 14 first half field goals.

Meanwhile, Blanchester (1-11, 1-5) had just 18 shot attempts in the first half compared to 40 for Williamsburg. This was due in large part to 19 first half turnovers for BHS.

Blanchester trailed 8-6 with 5:10 left in the first quarter after two Bryce Sipple free throws and a basket by Gabe McVey.

Williamsburg scored the next seven points to push its lead to 15-6. After a Zach West field goal, Williamsburg ran off seven straight points again. WHS led 22-8 just 30 seconds into the second quarter.

Trailing by as many as 24 points in the first half, Blanchester used a 15-2 run to cut its deficit back to 10, 53-43, with 5:45 remaining.

However, WHS finished the game on a 17-6 run to put the game away.

Toby Humphries led three Williamsburg players in double figures in scoring with 15 points. Kaidon Whisman and Eli Jones each had 12 points.

Brison Lucas led BHS with 17 points and eight rebounds. Bryce Sipple added 15 points and eight rebounds. Blanchester outrebounded Williamsburg 44-39 but committed 29 turnovers to just 12 for WHS.

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

At Blanchester High School

Williamsburg 71, Blanchester 51

W^20^15^16^22^^73

B^8^9^18^16^^51

(73) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bryce Lillie 1-1-0-3, Kaidon Whisman 4-2-2-12, Eli Jones 4-4-0-12, Carter Sunderman 2-1-2-7, Kaleb Bogan 2-2-0-6, Zach Earley 3-0-0-6, Alex Ervin 3-1-0-7, Jace Canter 2-0-1-5, Toby Humphries 7-1-0-15. TOTALS 28-11-6-73.

(51) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bryce Sipple 4-0-7-15, Brison Lucas 8-0-1-17, Jacob Haun 1-0-0-2, Dylan Creager 0-0-1-1, Zach West 2-0-1-5, Justin Hogsett 1-0-0-2, Gabe McVey 3-0-0-6, Nolan Wood 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 20-1-10-51.

FIELD GOALS: W 28/73 (Humphries 7/10, Whisman 4/8, Jones 4/12); B 20/49 (Lucas 8/19, Sipple 4/9)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: W 11/32 (Jones 4/9); B 1/9

FREE THROWS: W 6/9; B 10/22 (Sipple 7/11)

REBOUNDS: W 39 (Canter 10, Ervin 5, Humphries 5, Fuller 4, Whisman 4); B 44 (Sipple 8, Lucas 8, West 7, Hogsett 6, McVey 6)

ASSISTS: W 15 (Jones 4, Earley 4); B 3

STEALS: W 14 (Sunderman 4); B 5 (Haun 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W 0; B 1 (West 1)

TURNOVERS: W 12; B 29

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-10.jpg