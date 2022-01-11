Falcons win defensive battle with Astros 49-39

LEES CREEK – Owen Trick and Carter Euton pumped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead visiting Clinton-Massie to a 49-39 road victory at cross-county rival East Clinton Tuesday.

“The guys came ready to play tonight. I think this past week we had three games, so we are getting in the flow a little bit,” said CM head coach Steve Graves. “Tonight, we were patient offensively. We had some key guys step up inside. Our inside presence was pretty good tonight. Our defense was pretty solid. Holding a team under 40 is always a good thing.

“Kudos to those guys in the locker room. They’ve been working their tails off. They’re believing in what we’re doing.”

After jumping out to a 7-2 lead midway through the first quarter, the Massie lead bounced between three and eight the rest of the half. Massie led 27-19 at the break and pushed that to 35-23 midway through the third quarter.

The Falcons advantage never dipped below double-figures after that. CM led by as much as 41-25 with 1:34 left in the game.

“You can’t shoot the ball 3-of-19 from three and win a game,” EC head coach Phil Shori said. “I thought we executed well as far as our zone offense. I thought we did a good job getting the ball inside. I thought we did a good job getting open looks from the outside, but we just didn’t shoot it well. I think the execution of what we did was the best we’ve had all year. And if we do that and find a way to bury some of those shots, I think things turn and we can win games. We just have to make shots.”

Matej Jostak led EC with nine points.

The records for both squads now stand at 3-7.

SUMMARY

January 11, 2022

@Brian Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 49, East Clinton 39

CM^11^16^14^8^^49

EC^6^13^11^9^^39

(49) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Euton 4-2-12, Lamb 1-0-2, Trout 3-0-7, Trick 5-2-13, Russell 2-2-6, Zimmerman 0-0-0, Jones 1-1-4, Muterspaw 2-0-5. Total 18-7-49. 3-point goals: 6 (Euton 2, Trout, Jones, Trick, Muterspaw). FTM-FTA 7-10, 70 percent.

(39) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Curtis 1-0-3, Smith 2-0-5, Runyon 2-1-6, Jostak 3-3-9, Arnold 4-0-8, Harrison 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Swaney 4-0-8. Total 16-4-39. 3-point goals: 3 (Curtis, Smith, Runyon). FTM-FTA 4-7, 57 percent.

