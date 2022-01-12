ROB 8th grade girls hold off Massie 28-27

Despite going scoreless in the fourth quarter, the Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Clinton-Massie 28-27 Monday night.

The win puts the Hurricane at 7-3 on the year, 4-2 against SBAAC rivals.

“Both teams left it all on the court,” Wilmington coach Judah Jamiel said.

The Hurricane led 16-14 at halftime and seemed to take control of the game with a 12-2 to start the second half.

But the Falcons responded by scoring 11 straight points in the fourth quarter.

Coach Jamiel said his team’s defense down the stretch was the difference in the game.

Brynn Conley led Wilmington with 10 points while Lauren Diels had seven. Keely Hensley and Adrianna Eltroth scored four points each while Lilly Trentmon had three points.

Rylee Long had 16 points for the Falcons, eight in the first quarter and six in the final period.

Olivia Trick added eight points and Hava Janis scored three points.