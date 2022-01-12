WHS boys rally to win SBAAC bowling crown

WILMINGTON — Rallying from a 90-pin first game deficit, Wilmington clinched the SBAAC American Division boys bowling title Wednesday with a win over Clinton-Massie at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane is 8-1 in league competition. A trio of teams, including the Falcons, have three league losses, thus the Hurricane are regular season champions.

Massie came out firing on all cylinders, led by Tyler Keck’s first game 276. Braeden Adams had a 235 game.

WHS improved slightly in the second game, with Isaac Pletcher following his 224 with a 235. The Falcons faltered the the Hurricane was on top 1,950 to 1,894 going in to the baker games.

Wilmington bowled 233 and 210 to increase its lead by 76 pins after two bakers and held off the Falcons who had a 245 last game.

Pletcher had a 459 series to top the WHS lineup.

Keck led all bowlers with a 467 series.

SUMMARY

January 12, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2772, Clinton-Massie 2683

WHS: 952, 998 (bakers) 233, 210, 174, 205

Hunter Gallion 185, 203; Landon Mellinger 168, -; Isaac Pletcher 224, 235; Lucas Neff 182, 194; Jayden Tackett 193, 199; Dominick Walters -, 167

CM: 1042, 852 (bakers) 166, 201, 177, 245

Braeden Adams 235, 159; Bryant Pinkerton 160, 154; Gavan Hunter 179, -; Cole Johnston 192, 193; Tyler Keck 276, 191

