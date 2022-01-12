Lady Hurricane runs away from Lions in second half

NEW RICHMOND — After a slow start, Wilmington exploded in the second half Wednesday en route to a 52-29 win over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

WHS and NR were locked in a tight battle through two quarters, the Hurricane clinging to a 16-13 advantage at the break.

But Wilmington outscored New Richmond 22-6 in the third and took complete control of the game. Elle Martin had seven in the third, Sophie Huffman six, Katie Murphy five and KeAsia Robinson four.

Murphy led Wilmington in the scoring column with 16 points while Martin added 13 and Huffman scored 11.

The win puts Wilmington at 3-2 in the league and 5-6 overall. New Richmond is 3-9 overall, 0-3 in the conference.

SUMMARY

January 12, 2022

@New Richmond

Wilmington 52 New Richmond 29

W^9^7^22^14^^52

NR^7^6^6^10^^29

(52) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schuster 0-0-0-0 Robinson 0-0-4-4 Noszka 0-0-0-0 Tippett 1-0-0-2 Diels 1-0-4-6 Huffman 5-1-0-11 Martin 5-3-0-13 Murphy 6-2-2-16 TOTALS 18-6-10-52

(29) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kirk 2-0-2-6 Ch. Smith 1-1-0-3 Hess 2-0-0-4 Co. Smith 0-0-0-0 Keith 1-0-0-2 P. Willis 4-0-0-8 Dunning 0-0-1-1 L. Willis 2-0-1-5 TOTALS 12-1-4-29

REBOUNDS: W-28 (Robinson 9 Noszka 5 Huffman 3 Diels 2)

ASSISTS: W-13 (Huffman 6 Noszka 3)

STEALS: W-7 (Noszka 6)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-1

TURNOVERS: W-14; NR-25

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Huffy_Hurricane-8.jpg