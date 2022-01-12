Blan 8th grade girls hold off Georgetown 31-30

Georgetown scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter but Blanchester’s defense came up big for a 31-30 victory Wednesday night.

Blanchester (5-3 on the year) led by 14 going to the final period, coach Jamey Grogg said, but Georgetown battled back. Grogg said his team kept its composure, made big stops on defense and came out on top.

Emma Hartmann had eight points to lead a balanced scoring attack.

Ali Trovillo had six points while Karlee Tipton and Tobi Tedrick scored four points each. Jocelyn Lansing chipped in three points, and Hailee Harris, Bailie Bare and Anna Rodgers scored two points each.