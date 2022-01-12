ROB 8th grade boys big turnaround in win over Batavia

WILMINGTON — A 37-point defensive turnaround led the Rodger O. Borror eighth grade boys basketball team to a 33-23 win over Batavia Wednesday night at the Richardson Place gym.

Batavia won the first meeting 60-50.

“The boys came out fired up and ready for this game,” coach Mike Brown said. “Our energy was unmatched and it was a great environment to take this game.”

Chase Fickert had nine points and six rebounds for the young Hurricane.

Michael Noszka Jr. scored seven points as did Cam Griffith, who also had a team-best 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Jessie Keith had six points and seven rebounds.

Eddie Brooks had two points. Stevie Rickman III had two points, three rebounds and four assists.