Blan splits with CNE, boys keep title hopes alive


WILMINGTON — The Blanchester boys bowling team kept its slim SBAAC National Division titles hopes alive Wednesday with a win over Clermont Northeastern at Royal Z Lanes.

Blanchester won 2,274 to 2,216 and moves to 7-3 in the division. Georgetown leads the division at 9-0. There are 12 conference matches.

Bryan Brewer was top bowler for Blanchester with a 387 series. Braxton McFaddin had 362 and Ryan Brewer bowled 338. Jacob Shelton had 286 and Dakota Abney had a 276 two-game set.

On the girls side, Blanchester was defeated 984 to 913.

Katelyn Tolles led Blanchester with a 249 series. Kayla Lanham had 227 and Gracie Kaehler finished with 192.

