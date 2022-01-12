Wildcats split; fall to Rams, pin Lions

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester wrestling team split a pair of dual matches Wednesday night at Blanchester High School.

Ross swept its duals against the host Wildcats and New Richmond. Ross beat Blanchester 52-12 and New Richmond 53-24.

In the evening’s final dual, Blanchester edged New Richmond 43-42 on criteria. Blanchester scored first in 6 of the 10 contested bouts, earning the Wildcats one more team point and the win.

“In the first match, Ross just outworked us,” BHS head coach Ryan Shafer said. “In all phases — top, bottom, neutral — they just worked us. We had to refocus for the second match, and we did.”

Blanchester’s Cody Kidd added to his SBC-leading pinfall total with a pair of pins on the night. Kidd has 18 pinfall victories on the season and is 20-1 overall.

“He’s wrestling a lot smarter and a lot more physical,” Shafer said. “That’s what we need in order to get to that next level. The thing I like about him is that if he gets taken down, he doesn’t lose his composure. He gets escapes and then refocuses and gets his shot.”

Kidd is one pinfall ahead of teammate Zane Panetta. Panetta suffered his first loss of the season, falling to Ross’ Ryan Iams 4-2. Panetta rallied to pin JD Abner of New Richmond in 1:11 to improve to 20-1 on the year.

“Sometimes, when you get beat, it refocuses you,” Shafer said. “I think it showed in the second match.”

Carson Curless picked up the other BHS win against Ross, pinning Ben Kugler in 1:43.

SUMMARY

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

At Blanchester High School

Ross 53, New Richmond 24

Ross 52, Blanchester 12

285: Both forfeit

106: Jordan Miller (R) won by forfeit

113: Hunter Smith (B) was pinned by Jacob Kaake (R) 2:59

120: Caleb Sears (B) was dec. by Jovanni Greco (R) 6-0

126: Kaleb Tabor (B) was pinned by Jaiden Earls (R) 0:16

132: Zach Musselman (B) was pinned by Austin Parker (R) 3:52

138: Odin Taylor (B) was pinned by Landen Longworth (R) 3:57

144: Nick Musselman (B) was dec. by Ryan Foster (R) 3-0

150: Dylan Short (B) was pinned by Luke Dunn (R) 4:50

157: Carson Curless (B) pinned Ben Kugler (R) 1:43

165: Tristan Malone (B) was dec. by Jack Hansel (R) 7-0

175: Zane Panetta (B) was dec. by Ryan Iams (R) 4-2

190: Michael Mulvihill (B) was dec. by Jude Hess (R) 15-7

215: Cody Kidd (B) pinned Austin Dummit (R) 0:35

Blanchester 43, New Richmond 42

Blanchester gets one team point for scoring first in contested bouts in 6 of 10 matches.

113: Hunter Smith (B) won by forfeit

120: Caleb Sears (B) won by forfeit

126: Kaleb Tabor (B) was pinned by Silas Jacob (NR) 2:22

132: Zach Musselman (B) pinned Zachary Rostetter (NR) 4:19

138: Odin Taylor (B) was pinned by Nathaniel Daniels (NR) 0:40

144: Nick Musselman (B) was pinned by Zane Naegele (NR) 1:12

150: Dylan Short (B) pinned Ryan Crouthers (NR) 1:26

157: Carson Curless (B) was pinned by Griffin Ross (NR) 1:26

165: Tristan Malone (B) was pinned by Nathan Kennedy (NR) 3:21

175: Zane Panetta (B) pinned JD Abner (NR) 1:11

190: Michael Mulvihill (B) pinned Brian Strunk (NR) 2:25

215: Cody Kidd (B) pinned Elijah Burkholder (NR) 0:43

285: Billy Foster (NR) won by forfeit

106: Mason Pardini (NR) won by forfeit

Matt Sexton

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.

