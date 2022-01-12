Hurricane wrestlers maul Middies, blast Broncos

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School wrestlers had a dominant performance Wednesday in wins over Middletown and Western Brown.

The Hurricane defeated the Middies 75-6 and the Broncos 67-10. There were several forfeits in each match.

But Wilmington had several solid performances.

Carson Hibbs had two wins at 132 pounds, Thane McCoy posted two pins at 138, Thad Stuckey had pins in 48 and 49 seconds in his two matches at 165, Brayden Smith pinned two foes at 175, PJ McKnight had two pins at 215 and Brett Brooks had two wins at 285.

SUMMARY

January 12, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 75 Middletown 6

106: Mythias Stuckey (WILM) won by forfeit

113: Darius Stewart (WILM) won by forfeit

120: Ethan Bates (WILM) won by forfeit

126: Matthias Brausch (WILM) won by forfeit

132: Carson Hibbs (WILM) over Tyler Isbell (Fall 4:43)

138: Thane McCoy (WILM) over Jazz Simpson (Fall 3:13)

144: Jacob Castillo (MIDD) over Alex Smith (WILM) (Fall 1:53)

150: Caydn Denniston (WILM) won by forfeit

157: Gage Davis (WILM) over Leonel Benitez (Fall 0:40)

165: Thaddeus Stuckey (WILM) over Lemondte Chambers (Fall 0:48)

175: Brayden Smith (WILM) over Eric Shomon (Fall 4:25)

190: Josh Snell (WILM) over Gabe Terrell (Dec 10-3)

215: Paul McKnight (WILM) over Ronan Casanova (Fall 1:40)

285: Brett Brooks (WILM) over Claude Phillips (Fall 1:26)

–

Wilmington 67 Western Brown 10

190: Josh Snell (WILM) won by forfeit

215: Paul McKnight (WILM) over Ashton Swearingen (Fall 0:43)

285: Brett Brooks (WILM) over Cameron Weil (Dec 5-2)

106: Mythias Stuckey (WILM) over Justin Moore (Fall 1:22)

113: Darius Stewart (WILM) won by forfeit

120: Ethan Bates (WILM) won by forfeit

126: Tori McDannold (WEBR) won by forfeit

132: Carson Hibbs (WILM) over Aidan Kyle (MD 12-3)

138: Thane McCoy (WILM) over Corbyn Cunningham (Fall 0:43)

144: Benjamin Donathan (WEBR) over Alex Smith (WILM) (MD 14-5)

150: Caydn Denniston (WILM) won by forfeit

157: Gage Davis (WILM) won by forfeit

165: Thaddeus Stuckey (WILM) over Colten Rogers (Fall 0:49)

175: Brayden Smith (WILM) over Donta Schoen (Fall 3:38)