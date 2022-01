The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team stopped a two-game losing streak Wednesday with a 43-28 win over Georgetown.

Coach Dade Coyle said it was a hard-fought game by the entire Wildcat squad.

Ayden Basham led the way with 17 points.

Steven Lester and Lyric Dunham had seven points each. Cohen Neff and Carson Wyss scored four points each while Tevan Williams and Matt Adkins chipped in two points each.