No. 4 Transylvania takes bite out of WC women

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Transylvania University, ranked No. 4 in the most recent D3Hoops.com Top 25 Poll, shot a blistering 57 percent from the field and better than 50 percent from three-point distance in a 75-42 victory over the Wilmington College women’s basketball team in non-conference action Wednesday evening.

The Fightin’ Quakers added the game with the Pioneers after their originally-scheduled Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Muskingum was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Wilmington scored the first four points on baskets from Zahrya Bailey and Kelis Jones, but Transylvania answered with a 15-2 run and rode that advantage to a 24-14 lead after one quarter. After the second quarter saw both teams take 13 shots with the hosts holding a 7-6 edge in made field goals, the Pioneers put the game away with an 8-of-13 performance in the third quarter.

Transylvania finished 31-of-54 for the game including a 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) from three-point range as well as winning the battle of the boards 34-21. Wilmington finished 19-of-53 (35.8 percent) from the field and 2-of-7 (28.6 percent) from three-point land.

Individually, a quartet of Pioneers – Madison Kellione, Kennedi Stacy, Dasia Thorton and Samantha Cornelison – finished in double figures with Kellione leading the way with 15 points. For the Quakers, Bailey finished with 12 points while Haley Cook added 10 points and six boards.

Wilmington (5-8) faces another nationally-ranked team in John Carroll University Saturday.