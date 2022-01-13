Borror 8th grade boys cage Lions 52-33

Other than the second quarter, the Rodger O. Borror eighth grade boys basketball team had its way with New Richmond Thursday, winning 52-33.

The Lions outscored the Hurricane 15-9 in the second but it was 43-18 in the other three periods.

“A lot of guys got extensive minutes,” coach Mike Brown said. “It wasn’t the prettiest win but we got it done. I’m proud of the way we overcame playing in a smaller gym with no room to shoot from the corner. We are a shooting team and we found a way to pound it inside. Jesse (Keith) found his niche inside of the 2-3 zone and cleaned up with three straight buckets to pull us away coming out of half. Stephen Rickman cleaned up on the boards, giving us second chance shots. It’s great to have a guard that can go and rebound with the bigs.”

Cam Griffith had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocked shots. Jesse Keith had 12 points, two rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.

Chase Fickert contributed nine points, two assists and four blocks. Michael Noszka Jr. had six points while Eddie Brooks had two points and three steals Stephen Rickman III had seven points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Stephen Adams had two rebounds. Brady Tolliver had three points and two steals.