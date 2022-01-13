Falcons claw Spartans, Eagles on wrestling mat

WAYNESVILLE — The Clinton-Massie wrestlers pounded Waynesville 54-6 and Bellbrook 47-12 Wednesday night at the WHS gym.

“We had a few guys out but still had a great night,” CM coach Spencer Running said. “Our younger guys really stepped up and we showed some depth. We should have most of our starters back for the Hammer and Anvil tournament Saturday at Western Brown.”

Of note in the match, Cole Adams of Clinton-Massie had a seven-second pin at 175 against Bellbrook.

The Falcons lost just four bouts on the mat in the two matches.

SUMMARY

January 12, 2022

@Waynesville High School

Clinton-Massie 47 Bellbrook 12

106: Cody Lisle dec Patrick Williams 9-3

113: Kaylee Ramsey was pinned by Jada Weiss 4:22

120: Cole Moorman pinned Jack Banford 1:31

126: Double forfeit

132: Ethan Johnson dec Ivan Bao 8-5

138: Tate Cole pinned Mason Burns 0:52

144: Matt Martin was pinned by Nick Devol 5:32

150: Braden Rolf tech fall Landon Weiss 3:59

157: Brodie Green won by forfeit

165: Reuben Mobley won by forfeit

175: Cole Adams pinned Billy Pumpelly 0:07

190: Elijah Groh pinned Braydon Weeks 3:06

215: Double forfeit

285: Double forfeit

Clinton-Massie 54 Waynesville 6

113: Cody Lisle pinned Marshawn Allen 0:58

120: Kaylee Ramsey won by forfeit

126: Cole Moorman won by forfeit

132: Ethan Johnson was dec by Mark Ellis 12-6

138: Tate Cole won by forfeit

144: Matt Martin was dec by Levi Collins 7-4

150: Braden Rolf pinned Phil Stevens 1:36

157: Brodie Green pinned Carson Hively 1:40

165: Reuben Mobley pinned Elijah Federle 0:37

175: Cole Adams pinned Holt Bufford 0:32

190: Elijah Groh won by forfeit

215: Double forfeit

285: Double forfeit

106: Double forfeit

144 JV: Tyler Fawley was pinned by Preston Callahan 3:22