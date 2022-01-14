EC reserve girls eke out 32-29 victory

OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton reserve girls basketball team eked out a 32-29 win Thursday at Clermont Northeastern

Megan Tong hit four free throws in the closing two minutes, coach Angie Collom said, to help the Astros hold off the Rockets.

Megan Hadley had a complete game, Collom said, with eight points, five rebounds and six steals.

“We’ve worked on being patient on offense and playing as a team. Tonight each girl contributed to a team win,” said coach Angie Collom. “It was great to see first-year player Liz Schiff score tonight. She’s been putting in a lot of extra work and it showed.”

Lauren Stonewall had two points, three rebounds and two blocked shots. Schiff totaled four points and three assists. Madi Frazer had three points and three rebounds. Jozie Jones contributed six points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. Jayden Murphy had two points.