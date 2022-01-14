Posted on by

Blan defense keys 33-31 win over Felicity


Torie Potts | April Garrett Photo

Torie Potts | April Garrett Photo


Ainsley Whitaker | April Garrett Photo


Daelyn Staehling | April Garrett Photo


Emma Winemiller | April Garrett Photo


Grace Irwin | April Garrett Photo


Macey Waldron | April Garrett Photo


Madison Tipton | April Garrett Photo


Olivia Potts | April Garrett Photo


Torie Potts | April Garrett Photo


FELICITY — On a night when the shots weren’t falling with great frequency, the Blanchester girls basketball team managed to pull out a 33-31 win over Felicity Thursday in SBAAC National Division play.

Blanchester made just 11 of 60 field goals, including 4 of 19 beyond the three-point arc. In addition, BHS hit just 7 of 15 free throws.

But Olivia Potts keyed a strong defensive effort with seven steals as the Ladycats improved to 7-7 overall, 5-2 in the division.

Felicity drops to 3-10, 2-6.

Potts finished with 14 points and four rebounds.

It was a close game throughout. Felicity led 7-5 after one and 15-13 at halftime. Blanchester went to the lead after three periods, 25-24. BHS held a slim 8-7 margin in the fourth to secure the victory.

Emma Winemiller had eight points and three steals. Ainsley Whitaker finished with four points, three steals and nine rebounds. Tori Potts had four points and three steals.

Grace Irwin chipped in three points and three steals while Macey Waldron had two steals and two rebounds. Daelyn Staehling had four rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal. Zoie Stanforth and Jazmyn Ambrocio grabbed one rebound each.

