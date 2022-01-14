Boys Basketball Final: Georgetown 72, Blanchester 50

BLANCHESTER — Georgetown swept the season series with Blanchester, posting an easy 72-50 win over the Wildcats Friday night at the BHS gym.
The G-Men won the first meeting 75-42.
The Wildcats are 1-12 overall, 1-6 in the National Division.
Georgetown leads the loop at 6-1. The G-Men are 11-2 overall.
Blanchester schools retired the No. 22 jersey of BHS graduate Brayden Sipple, Clinton County’s all-time leading scorer. His 2,485 points ranks 12th all-time in Ohio schoolboy history.
Blanchester’s Andrew Osborn | Photo by April Garrett
Blanchester’s Brison Lucas | Photo by April Garrett
Blanchester’s Gabe McVey | Photo by April Garrett
Blanchester’s Zach West | Photo by April Garrett
Blanchester’s Andrew Osborn | Photo by Denise Thacker
Blanchester’s Brison Lucas | Photo by Denise Thacker
Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple | Photo by Denise Thacker
Blanchester’s Seth Akers | Photo by Denise Thacker
Blanchester’s Zach West | Photo by Denise Thacker