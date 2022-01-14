Boys Basketball Final: Western Brown 65, Clinton-Massie 55

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Western Brown maintained its SBAAC American Division lead with a 65-55 win over Clinton-Massie Friday night at Brian Mudd Court.

Drew Novak led Western Brown with 18 points before he was ejected with 42.9 seconds left in the game.

Carter Euton led Massie with 16.

It was quite the chippy affair throughout. Massie was within two possessions of Western Brown, 61-55, after Novak was ejected and Euton hit a free throw.

The Broncos salted the game away at the line, hitting 4-of-4 in the final 27.5 seconds.

The Falcons fall to 3-8 overall and 0-4 in the American.

Western Brown is 4-0 in league play and 8-3 overall.

