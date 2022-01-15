Girls Basketball Final: Wilmington 50, Northwest 6

WILMINGTON — Twelve players saw court time in the first quarter Saturday as Wilmington defeated Northwest 50-6 at Fred Summers Court.
The win puts the WHS girls basketball team at 7-6 on the year. Northwest is 0-10.
Wilmington scored the first 12 points of the game. Northwest didn’t score until 47 seconds remained in the first period.
WHS head coach Zach Williams subbed all five starters out of the game with 4:44 to play in the quarter. Seven players came off the bench at various times the remainder of the period.
It was 28-4 Wilmington at the half and 38-6 after three quarters.
“I was proud of the way the girls handled themselves, distributed the ball and got all the girls involved in the game,” Williams said. “The younger girls stepped in and experienced some of that varsity time.”
KeAsia Robinson and Katie Murphy both had 11 points. Sophie Huffman had five assists and seven steals. Vicky Missel came off the bench to lead the team with four rebounds.
SUMMARY
January 15, 2022
@Fred Summers Court
Wilmington 50 Northwest 6
NW^2^2^2^0^^6
W^12^16^10^12^^50
(6) NORTHWEST (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Harshaw 1-0-2-4 Hagans 1-0-0-2 Reusing 0-0-0-0 McClain 0-0-0-0 Humphrey 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 2-0-2-6
(50) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 5-1-0-11 Noszka 1-0-1-3 Huffman 3-1-0-7 Martin 1-1-0-3 Murphfy 5-1-0-11 Diels 1-0-0-2 Current 1-1-0-3 Earley 1-1-0-3 Schuster 1-0-0-2 Tippett 1-1-0-3 Wheeler 0-0-0-0 Missell 0-0-0-0 Walker 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 21-7-1-50
FIELD GOALS: NW (2-20); W (21-51) Murphy 5-7 Robinson 5-8 Huffman 3-5
3 PT FIELD GOALS: NW (0-4); W (7-13)
FREE THROWS: NW (2-4); W (1-6)
REBOUNDS: NW-30 (McClain 9, Reusing 6 Harshaw 6); W-21 (Missell 4, Earley 3, Walker 2, Schuster 2, Murphy 2, Martin 2, Noszka 1, Huffman 1, Diels 1, Current 1, Wheeler 2)
ASSISTS: NW-1 (Hagans); W-14 (Huffman 5, Martin 3, Schuster 2, Wheeler 2, Robinson 1, Murphy 1)
STEALS: NW-5 (Hagans 2); W-20 (Huffman 7, Tippett 3, Wheeler 2, Schuster 2, Murphy 2, Martin 2, Noszka 1, Robinson 1)
BLOCKED SHOTS: NW-0; W-0
TURNOVERS: NW-38; W-8
Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports