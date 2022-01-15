Girls Basketball Final: Wilmington 50, Northwest 6

WILMINGTON — Twelve players saw court time in the first quarter Saturday as Wilmington defeated Northwest 50-6 at Fred Summers Court.

The win puts the WHS girls basketball team at 7-6 on the year. Northwest is 0-10.

Wilmington scored the first 12 points of the game. Northwest didn’t score until 47 seconds remained in the first period.

WHS head coach Zach Williams subbed all five starters out of the game with 4:44 to play in the quarter. Seven players came off the bench at various times the remainder of the period.

It was 28-4 Wilmington at the half and 38-6 after three quarters.

“I was proud of the way the girls handled themselves, distributed the ball and got all the girls involved in the game,” Williams said. “The younger girls stepped in and experienced some of that varsity time.”

KeAsia Robinson and Katie Murphy both had 11 points. Sophie Huffman had five assists and seven steals. Vicky Missel came off the bench to lead the team with four rebounds.

SUMMARY

January 15, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 50 Northwest 6

NW^2^2^2^0^^6

W^12^16^10^12^^50

(6) NORTHWEST (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Harshaw 1-0-2-4 Hagans 1-0-0-2 Reusing 0-0-0-0 McClain 0-0-0-0 Humphrey 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 2-0-2-6

(50) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 5-1-0-11 Noszka 1-0-1-3 Huffman 3-1-0-7 Martin 1-1-0-3 Murphfy 5-1-0-11 Diels 1-0-0-2 Current 1-1-0-3 Earley 1-1-0-3 Schuster 1-0-0-2 Tippett 1-1-0-3 Wheeler 0-0-0-0 Missell 0-0-0-0 Walker 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 21-7-1-50

FIELD GOALS: NW (2-20); W (21-51) Murphy 5-7 Robinson 5-8 Huffman 3-5

3 PT FIELD GOALS: NW (0-4); W (7-13)

FREE THROWS: NW (2-4); W (1-6)

REBOUNDS: NW-30 (McClain 9, Reusing 6 Harshaw 6); W-21 (Missell 4, Earley 3, Walker 2, Schuster 2, Murphy 2, Martin 2, Noszka 1, Huffman 1, Diels 1, Current 1, Wheeler 2)

ASSISTS: NW-1 (Hagans); W-14 (Huffman 5, Martin 3, Schuster 2, Wheeler 2, Robinson 1, Murphy 1)

STEALS: NW-5 (Hagans 2); W-20 (Huffman 7, Tippett 3, Wheeler 2, Schuster 2, Murphy 2, Martin 2, Noszka 1, Robinson 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: NW-0; W-0

TURNOVERS: NW-38; W-8

Wilmington’s Sophie Huffman | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wil1SHuffman0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Sophie Huffman | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Katie Murphy | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wil2KMurphy0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Katie Murphy | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Sophie Huffman | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wil2SHuffman0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Sophie Huffman | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka (13) passes to Elle Martin (25) | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wil2TNoszka0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka (13) passes to Elle Martin (25) | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Aidynne Tippett | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilATippett0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Aidynne Tippett | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Bailey Wheeler | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilBWheeler0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Bailey Wheeler | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Caroline Diels | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilCDiels0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Caroline Diels | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s defense of Bailey Wheeler, Sophie Huffman (hidden), Katie Murphy (35), Vicky Missel (20) | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilDefense0115me.jpg Wilmington’s defense of Bailey Wheeler, Sophie Huffman (hidden), Katie Murphy (35), Vicky Missel (20) | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Amanda Earley and Elle Martin | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilEarleyMartin0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Amanda Earley and Elle Martin | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Jada Current | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilJCurrent0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Jada Current | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Katie Murphy | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilKMurphy0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Katie Murphy | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s KeAsia Robinson | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilKRobinson0115me.jpg Wilmington’s KeAsia Robinson | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Elle Martin (25) and Jada Current | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilMartinCurrent0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Elle Martin (25) and Jada Current | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Madison Schuster | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilMSchuster0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Madison Schuster | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilTNoszka0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Vicky Missel | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilVMissel0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Vicky Missel | Mark Huber Photo Wilmington’s Taija Walker | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilTWalker0115me.jpg Wilmington’s Taija Walker | Mark Huber Photo

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

