Saturday Boys, Girls Basketball Scoreboard

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 60, Salem 54
Antwerp 37, Pettisville 23
Arcanum 54, Versailles 16
Arlington 57, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 41
Attica Seneca E. 36, Upper Sandusky 23
Austintown Fitch 61, Massillon 55
Avon 61, Amherst Steele 43
Batavia Clermont NE 52, Batavia 43
Bay Village Bay 62, Fairview 11
Bedford, Mich. 55, Tol. Whitmer 41
Bellevue 52, Sandusky Perkins 31
Bellville Clear Fork 62, Galion 20
Beloit W. Branch 44, Doylestown Chippewa 39
Bradford 39, St. Henry 26
Bristol 44, Warren Champion 32
Brooklyn 58, Wickliffe 48
Brookville 34, Carlisle 33
Brunswick 54, Wooster 33
Bucyrus Wynford 39, Carey 36
Burton Berkshire 42, Richmond Hts. 24
Caledonia River Valley 68, Ontario 57
Can. South 42, Strasburg-Franklin 34
Canfield 78, Youngs. Chaney High School 17
Carrollton 50, Minerva 31
Casstown Miami E. 44, Milton-Union 28
Cedarville 44, W. Jefferson 31
Chagrin Falls 57, Ashtabula Edgewood 32
Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Twinsburg 38
Chesterland W. Geauga 85, Ashtabula Lakeside 36
Chillicothe 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43
Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. Wyoming 28
Cin. Princeton 66, Cin. Colerain 36
Cin. Summit Country Day 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44
Cin. West Clermont 39, Cin. Walnut Hills 33
Cin. Winton Woods 54, Cin. Turpin 50
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 59, Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 42
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42, Parma Padua 35
Collins Western Reserve 34, Plymouth 28
Columbiana 52, Heartland Christian 12
Cortland Lakeview 39, Warren Harding 33
Cuyahoga Hts. 46, Kirtland 43
Dresden Tri-Valley 51, Ottawa-Glandorf 49
Eastlake North 54, Aurora 34
Elyria Cath. 55, N. Olmsted 22
Findlay 50, Wapakoneta 31
Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Kenton 30
Ft. Loramie 55, Anna 39
Gates Mills Hawken 43, Geneva 28
Germantown Valley View 63, Eaton 50
Girard 67, Vienna Mathews 35
Grafton Midview 61, Elyria 33
Granville 58, Sidney 34
Granville Christian 62, Genoa Christian 44
Greenfield McClain 40, Jackson 33
Hamilton Badin 43, Beavercreek 39
Hamilton Ross 62, Middletown 49
Hebron Lakewood 46, Newark Cath. 40
Hicksville 55, Van Wert Lincolnview 37
Hilliard Darby 51, Willard 27
Houston 47, Jackson Center 38
Howard E. Knox 45, Galion Northmor 40
Hudson 46, Hudson WRA 40
Independence 52, Orwell Grand Valley 34
Ironton Rock Hill 80, Wellston 29
Kalida 34, Holgate 23
Lakeside Danbury 48, Gibsonburg 32
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Cin. Oak Hills 23
Logan 63, Pickerington N. 57, OT
Louisville 41, Tallmadge 35
Lowellville 48, McDonald 36
Lyndhurst Brush 71, Cols. Northland 55
Malvern 43, E. Can. 39
Mantua Crestwood 42, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34
Marion Pleasant 68, Sparta Highland 43
Marysville 42, Cols. DeSales 26
Massillon Perry 54, Dalton 46
Mayfield 58, Euclid 47
McConnelsville Morgan 44, Coshocton 27
Mechanicsburg 66, London Madison Plains 31
Medina Highland 59, Kent Roosevelt 34
Mentor 64, Chardon 60
Miller City 43, Columbus Grove 30
Millersburg W. Holmes 38, Orrville 27
Mineral Ridge 54, Sebring McKinley 35
Minford 44, McDermott Scioto NW 41
Monroeville 34, New London 26
Mt. Gilead 44, Centerburg 41
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56, Vanlue 35
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42, Cin. Finneytown 37
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Bucyrus 35
New Albany 43, Sunbury Big Walnut 32
New Concord John Glenn 35, Philo 23
New Lexington 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 33
New Madison Tri-Village 67, Bellbrook 37
New Philadelphia 44, Castalia Margaretta 42
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, Sycamore Mohawk 34
Niles McKinley 41, Warren Lordstown 14
Norwalk 43, Clyde 23
Olmsted Falls 84, Berea-Midpark 57
Painesville Harvey 44, Orange 42
Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Lakewood 27
Parma Normandy 53, Parma 43
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38
Pemberville Eastwood 65, Delta 39
Perry 59, Beachwood 9
Piketon 59, Circleville Logan Elm 36
Poland Seminary 59, Hanoverton United 36
Pomeroy Meigs 60, Nelsonville-York 58
Port Clinton 40, Oak Harbor 34
Proctorville Fairland 90, Peebles 47
Reynoldsburg 63, Regis Jesuit, Colo. 28
Richwood N. Union 43, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 39
Russia 61, Sidney Fairlawn 13
S. Adams, Ind. 51, Ft. Recovery 25
Seaman N. Adams 61, Latham Western 20
Shaker Hts. 56, Maple Hts. 40
Shekinah Christian 36, Cols. Briggs 32
Sidney Lehman 29, Tipp City Bethel 28
Spring. Greenon 52, Milford Center Fairbanks 45
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, Madonna, W.Va. 26
Stow-Munroe Falls 66, Tol. Rogers 33
Sugarcreek Garaway 37, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32
Trotwood-Madison 62, Cin. Taft 20
Troy Christian 43, DeGraff Riverside 35
Uniontown Lake 54, Akr. Ellet 35
Van Buren 61, Tontogany Otsego 18
Vermilion 45, Sandusky 28
Vincent Warren 56, Dover 31
W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Medina 35
Westlake 38, Rocky River 33
Wheelersburg 53, McArthur Vinton County 50, OT
Willoughby S. 71, Bedford 37
Wilmington 50, Cin. NW 6
Youngs. Boardman 41, Youngs. East 26
Youngs. Mooney 44, Struthers 37
Fairfield Classic=
Glouster Trimble 53, Greenup Co., Ky. 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chesapeake vs. New Boston Glenwood, ccd.
Day. Christian vs. New Lebanon Dixie, ccd.
Highlands, Ky. vs. Ursuline Academy, ccd.
Milford vs. Cin. Anderson, ccd.
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge vs. LaGrange Keystone, ccd.
New Hope Christian vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.
Vandalia Butler vs. Greenville, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
–
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Manchester 49, Norton 43
Albany Alexander 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32
Alliance Marlington 67, Salem 51
Antwerp 69, Van Wert Lincolnview 37
Ashland 78, Ontario 67
Ashland Crestview 65, Norwalk St. Paul 55
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 47
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 44, Bucyrus Wynford 26
Batavia 55, Batavia Clermont NE 34
Bloom-Carroll 53, Circleville 25
Bloomdale Elmwood 68, Van Buren 47
Bluffton 50, Carey 49
Bristol 67, Warren Champion 64
Caldwell 76, Cols. Patriot Prep 23
Can. South 57, Akr. East 55
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 89, Sugar Grove Berne Union 31
Chardon 60, Burton Berkshire 37
Chillicothe Unioto 59, Piketon 54
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 64, Cin. Aiken 51
Cin. Wyoming 53, Cin. Mt. Healthy 32
Circleville Logan Elm 42, Ashville Teays Valley 40
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50, W. Jefferson 47
Clayton Northmont 55, Vandalia Butler 38
Collins Western Reserve 73, Plymouth 30
Cols. Africentric 52, Day. Oakwood 49
Cols. Bexley 48, Worthington Christian 37
Cols. Northland 36, Dublin Jerome 33
Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Dresden Tri-Valley 44
Cols. Walnut Ridge 75, Day. Thurgood Marshall 68
Cornerstone Christian 74, Rittman 63
Covington 58, Houston 48
Cuyahoga Falls 64, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 59
Defiance 52, Sherwood Fairview 24
Defiance Tinora 46, Stryker 40
Delaware Buckeye Valley 77, Cols. Wellington 39
Delphos Jefferson 49, Paulding 45
Dola Hardin Northern 53, Ada 47
Dublin Coffman 68, Cin. Western Hills 63
Edgerton 55, Montpelier 45
Fairfield Christian 55, Corning Miller 50
Germantown Valley View 47, Legacy Christian 37
Gibsonburg 70, Northwood 56
Gorham Fayette 44, Delta 41
Greenwich S. Cent. 62, Ashland Mapleton 44
Hamilton Badin 51, Cin. NW 40
Hannibal River 36, Magnolia, W.Va. 21
Harrison 58, Cin. Anderson 46
Hicksville 55, Pioneer N. Central 41
Huron 61, Norwalk 23
Ironton 79, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 71
Jefferson Area 90, Ashtabula Lakeside 54
Kalida 54, Columbus Grove 52, OT
LaGrange Keystone 60, Milan Edison 21
Lakeside Danbury 61, Vanlue 47
Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37
Leipsic 57, Hamler Patrick Henry 44
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44, New Philadelphia 33
Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Elida 47
Lima Sr. 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 61
Loudonville 53, Kingsway Christian 50
Lucas 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34
Macedonia Nordonia 54, Lorain 39
Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield St. Peter’s 41
Marion Elgin 54, Crestline 38
McComb 54, Ft. Jennings 40
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Delphos St. John’s 45
Medina Buckeye 79, Elyria Cath. 69
Metamora Evergreen 45, Pettisville 31
Milford Center Fairbanks 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 56
Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Zanesville Maysville 48
Millersport 64, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
Milton-Union 69, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41
Monroeville 60, New London 31
Mt. Vernon 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 70, Sycamore Mohawk 50
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Lexington, Neb. 38
N. Royalton 60, Cle. Benedictine 53
Napoleon 73, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 68
New Albany 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 42
New Bremen 65, Russia 64, OT
New Concord John Glenn 56, Strasburg-Franklin 32
Oak Glen, W.Va. 62, Wellsville 59
Oak Harbor 61, Kansas Lakota 40
Oregon Stritch 64, Genoa Area 52
Oxford Talawanda 67, Cin. Christian 60
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 60, Logan 47
Peebles 58, W. Union 16
Perry 69, Kirtland 36
Pickerington N. 52, Huber Hts. Wayne 49
Port Clinton 70, Sandusky Perkins 46
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Cols. St. Charles 50
STVM 68, Thomas Worthington 31
Salineville Southern 48, Richmond Edison 31
Sandusky 74, Fremont Ross 72
Shadyside 72, Bridgeport 35
South 62, Day. Ponitz Tech. 42
Spencerville 56, Arlington 50
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 61, Cin. Indian Hill 46
St. Clairsville 70, Martins Ferry 42
St. Henry 51, Ottoville 49
Struthers 69, Cle. VASJ 65
Sylvania Northview 72, Wauseon 37
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 63, Edon 54
Tol. Maumee Valley 60, Tol. Woodward 57
Upper Sandusky 59, Kenton 42
Utica 91, Granville Christian 58
Van Wert 46, Bryan 22
Versailles 71, Greenville 29
Vincent Warren 59, Chillicothe 33
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 57, Brookville 45
W. Chester Lakota W. 57, Cin. Colerain 31
Wapakoneta 48, Jackson Center 38
Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Sidney Fairlawn 37
Wheeler, Ga. 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 54
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 62, E. Liverpool 54
Willard 59, Tiffin Columbian 53
Williamsport Westfall 46, Frankfort Adena 25
Youngs. Boardman 43, Youngs. Mooney 36
Youngs. Chaney High School 78, Mentor 73
Youngs. Liberty 69, Girard 67
Coach Young Classic=
Georgetown 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50
Latham Western 78, RULH 42
Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Chesapeake 51
Seaman N. Adams 59, S. Point 43
Spectrum Orthopedics Classic=
Can. Glenoak 59, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53
Creston Norwayne 77, Malvern 65
Dover 61, Granville 41
Louisville 65, Peninsula Woodridge 50
Tallmadge 71, Akr. Coventry 43
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 64, Navarre Fairless 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ansonia vs. Madison, ppd.
Bishop Fenwick vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
Cin. Madeira vs. Goshen, ppd.
Day. Stivers vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Franklin Furnace Green vs. Greenup Co., Ky., ccd.
Gahanna Cols. Academy vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ccd.
Morral Ridgedale vs. Cory-Rawson, ccd.
Mt. Gilead vs. Caledonia River Valley, ppd.
Peebles vs. Portsmouth W., ppd.
Riverside Stebbins vs. New Carlisle Tecumseh, ccd.
St. Marys Memorial vs. Coldwater, ppd.
W. Unity Hilltop vs. Monclova Christian, ppd.
Waynesville vs. Arcanum, ccd.
Wilmington vs. Blanchester, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/