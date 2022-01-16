Saturday Boys, Girls Basketball Scoreboard

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 60, Salem 54

Antwerp 37, Pettisville 23

Arcanum 54, Versailles 16

Arlington 57, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 41

Attica Seneca E. 36, Upper Sandusky 23

Austintown Fitch 61, Massillon 55

Avon 61, Amherst Steele 43

Batavia Clermont NE 52, Batavia 43

Bay Village Bay 62, Fairview 11

Bedford, Mich. 55, Tol. Whitmer 41

Bellevue 52, Sandusky Perkins 31

Bellville Clear Fork 62, Galion 20

Beloit W. Branch 44, Doylestown Chippewa 39

Bradford 39, St. Henry 26

Bristol 44, Warren Champion 32

Brooklyn 58, Wickliffe 48

Brookville 34, Carlisle 33

Brunswick 54, Wooster 33

Bucyrus Wynford 39, Carey 36

Burton Berkshire 42, Richmond Hts. 24

Caledonia River Valley 68, Ontario 57

Can. South 42, Strasburg-Franklin 34

Canfield 78, Youngs. Chaney High School 17

Carrollton 50, Minerva 31

Casstown Miami E. 44, Milton-Union 28

Cedarville 44, W. Jefferson 31

Chagrin Falls 57, Ashtabula Edgewood 32

Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Twinsburg 38

Chesterland W. Geauga 85, Ashtabula Lakeside 36

Chillicothe 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43

Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. Wyoming 28

Cin. Princeton 66, Cin. Colerain 36

Cin. Summit Country Day 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44

Cin. West Clermont 39, Cin. Walnut Hills 33

Cin. Winton Woods 54, Cin. Turpin 50

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 59, Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 42

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42, Parma Padua 35

Collins Western Reserve 34, Plymouth 28

Columbiana 52, Heartland Christian 12

Cortland Lakeview 39, Warren Harding 33

Cuyahoga Hts. 46, Kirtland 43

Dresden Tri-Valley 51, Ottawa-Glandorf 49

Eastlake North 54, Aurora 34

Elyria Cath. 55, N. Olmsted 22

Findlay 50, Wapakoneta 31

Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Kenton 30

Ft. Loramie 55, Anna 39

Gates Mills Hawken 43, Geneva 28

Germantown Valley View 63, Eaton 50

Girard 67, Vienna Mathews 35

Grafton Midview 61, Elyria 33

Granville 58, Sidney 34

Granville Christian 62, Genoa Christian 44

Greenfield McClain 40, Jackson 33

Hamilton Badin 43, Beavercreek 39

Hamilton Ross 62, Middletown 49

Hebron Lakewood 46, Newark Cath. 40

Hicksville 55, Van Wert Lincolnview 37

Hilliard Darby 51, Willard 27

Houston 47, Jackson Center 38

Howard E. Knox 45, Galion Northmor 40

Hudson 46, Hudson WRA 40

Independence 52, Orwell Grand Valley 34

Ironton Rock Hill 80, Wellston 29

Kalida 34, Holgate 23

Lakeside Danbury 48, Gibsonburg 32

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Cin. Oak Hills 23

Logan 63, Pickerington N. 57, OT

Louisville 41, Tallmadge 35

Lowellville 48, McDonald 36

Lyndhurst Brush 71, Cols. Northland 55

Malvern 43, E. Can. 39

Mantua Crestwood 42, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34

Marion Pleasant 68, Sparta Highland 43

Marysville 42, Cols. DeSales 26

Massillon Perry 54, Dalton 46

Mayfield 58, Euclid 47

McConnelsville Morgan 44, Coshocton 27

Mechanicsburg 66, London Madison Plains 31

Medina Highland 59, Kent Roosevelt 34

Mentor 64, Chardon 60

Miller City 43, Columbus Grove 30

Millersburg W. Holmes 38, Orrville 27

Mineral Ridge 54, Sebring McKinley 35

Minford 44, McDermott Scioto NW 41

Monroeville 34, New London 26

Mt. Gilead 44, Centerburg 41

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56, Vanlue 35

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42, Cin. Finneytown 37

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Bucyrus 35

New Albany 43, Sunbury Big Walnut 32

New Concord John Glenn 35, Philo 23

New Lexington 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 33

New Madison Tri-Village 67, Bellbrook 37

New Philadelphia 44, Castalia Margaretta 42

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, Sycamore Mohawk 34

Niles McKinley 41, Warren Lordstown 14

Norwalk 43, Clyde 23

Olmsted Falls 84, Berea-Midpark 57

Painesville Harvey 44, Orange 42

Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Lakewood 27

Parma Normandy 53, Parma 43

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38

Pemberville Eastwood 65, Delta 39

Perry 59, Beachwood 9

Piketon 59, Circleville Logan Elm 36

Poland Seminary 59, Hanoverton United 36

Pomeroy Meigs 60, Nelsonville-York 58

Port Clinton 40, Oak Harbor 34

Proctorville Fairland 90, Peebles 47

Reynoldsburg 63, Regis Jesuit, Colo. 28

Richwood N. Union 43, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 39

Russia 61, Sidney Fairlawn 13

S. Adams, Ind. 51, Ft. Recovery 25

Seaman N. Adams 61, Latham Western 20

Shaker Hts. 56, Maple Hts. 40

Shekinah Christian 36, Cols. Briggs 32

Sidney Lehman 29, Tipp City Bethel 28

Spring. Greenon 52, Milford Center Fairbanks 45

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, Madonna, W.Va. 26

Stow-Munroe Falls 66, Tol. Rogers 33

Sugarcreek Garaway 37, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32

Trotwood-Madison 62, Cin. Taft 20

Troy Christian 43, DeGraff Riverside 35

Uniontown Lake 54, Akr. Ellet 35

Van Buren 61, Tontogany Otsego 18

Vermilion 45, Sandusky 28

Vincent Warren 56, Dover 31

W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Medina 35

Westlake 38, Rocky River 33

Wheelersburg 53, McArthur Vinton County 50, OT

Willoughby S. 71, Bedford 37

Wilmington 50, Cin. NW 6

Youngs. Boardman 41, Youngs. East 26

Youngs. Mooney 44, Struthers 37

Fairfield Classic=

Glouster Trimble 53, Greenup Co., Ky. 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chesapeake vs. New Boston Glenwood, ccd.

Day. Christian vs. New Lebanon Dixie, ccd.

Highlands, Ky. vs. Ursuline Academy, ccd.

Milford vs. Cin. Anderson, ccd.

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge vs. LaGrange Keystone, ccd.

New Hope Christian vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.

Vandalia Butler vs. Greenville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

–

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 49, Norton 43

Albany Alexander 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32

Alliance Marlington 67, Salem 51

Antwerp 69, Van Wert Lincolnview 37

Ashland 78, Ontario 67

Ashland Crestview 65, Norwalk St. Paul 55

Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 47

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 44, Bucyrus Wynford 26

Batavia 55, Batavia Clermont NE 34

Bloom-Carroll 53, Circleville 25

Bloomdale Elmwood 68, Van Buren 47

Bluffton 50, Carey 49

Bristol 67, Warren Champion 64

Caldwell 76, Cols. Patriot Prep 23

Can. South 57, Akr. East 55

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 89, Sugar Grove Berne Union 31

Chardon 60, Burton Berkshire 37

Chillicothe Unioto 59, Piketon 54

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 64, Cin. Aiken 51

Cin. Wyoming 53, Cin. Mt. Healthy 32

Circleville Logan Elm 42, Ashville Teays Valley 40

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50, W. Jefferson 47

Clayton Northmont 55, Vandalia Butler 38

Collins Western Reserve 73, Plymouth 30

Cols. Africentric 52, Day. Oakwood 49

Cols. Bexley 48, Worthington Christian 37

Cols. Northland 36, Dublin Jerome 33

Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Dresden Tri-Valley 44

Cols. Walnut Ridge 75, Day. Thurgood Marshall 68

Cornerstone Christian 74, Rittman 63

Covington 58, Houston 48

Cuyahoga Falls 64, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 59

Defiance 52, Sherwood Fairview 24

Defiance Tinora 46, Stryker 40

Delaware Buckeye Valley 77, Cols. Wellington 39

Delphos Jefferson 49, Paulding 45

Dola Hardin Northern 53, Ada 47

Dublin Coffman 68, Cin. Western Hills 63

Edgerton 55, Montpelier 45

Fairfield Christian 55, Corning Miller 50

Germantown Valley View 47, Legacy Christian 37

Gibsonburg 70, Northwood 56

Gorham Fayette 44, Delta 41

Greenwich S. Cent. 62, Ashland Mapleton 44

Hamilton Badin 51, Cin. NW 40

Hannibal River 36, Magnolia, W.Va. 21

Harrison 58, Cin. Anderson 46

Hicksville 55, Pioneer N. Central 41

Huron 61, Norwalk 23

Ironton 79, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 71

Jefferson Area 90, Ashtabula Lakeside 54

Kalida 54, Columbus Grove 52, OT

LaGrange Keystone 60, Milan Edison 21

Lakeside Danbury 61, Vanlue 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37

Leipsic 57, Hamler Patrick Henry 44

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44, New Philadelphia 33

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Elida 47

Lima Sr. 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 61

Loudonville 53, Kingsway Christian 50

Lucas 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34

Macedonia Nordonia 54, Lorain 39

Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield St. Peter’s 41

Marion Elgin 54, Crestline 38

McComb 54, Ft. Jennings 40

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Delphos St. John’s 45

Medina Buckeye 79, Elyria Cath. 69

Metamora Evergreen 45, Pettisville 31

Milford Center Fairbanks 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 56

Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Zanesville Maysville 48

Millersport 64, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Milton-Union 69, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41

Monroeville 60, New London 31

Mt. Vernon 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 70, Sycamore Mohawk 50

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Lexington, Neb. 38

N. Royalton 60, Cle. Benedictine 53

Napoleon 73, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 68

New Albany 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

New Bremen 65, Russia 64, OT

New Concord John Glenn 56, Strasburg-Franklin 32

Oak Glen, W.Va. 62, Wellsville 59

Oak Harbor 61, Kansas Lakota 40

Oregon Stritch 64, Genoa Area 52

Oxford Talawanda 67, Cin. Christian 60

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 60, Logan 47

Peebles 58, W. Union 16

Perry 69, Kirtland 36

Pickerington N. 52, Huber Hts. Wayne 49

Port Clinton 70, Sandusky Perkins 46

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Cols. St. Charles 50

STVM 68, Thomas Worthington 31

Salineville Southern 48, Richmond Edison 31

Sandusky 74, Fremont Ross 72

Shadyside 72, Bridgeport 35

South 62, Day. Ponitz Tech. 42

Spencerville 56, Arlington 50

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 61, Cin. Indian Hill 46

St. Clairsville 70, Martins Ferry 42

St. Henry 51, Ottoville 49

Struthers 69, Cle. VASJ 65

Sylvania Northview 72, Wauseon 37

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 63, Edon 54

Tol. Maumee Valley 60, Tol. Woodward 57

Upper Sandusky 59, Kenton 42

Utica 91, Granville Christian 58

Van Wert 46, Bryan 22

Versailles 71, Greenville 29

Vincent Warren 59, Chillicothe 33

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 57, Brookville 45

W. Chester Lakota W. 57, Cin. Colerain 31

Wapakoneta 48, Jackson Center 38

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Sidney Fairlawn 37

Wheeler, Ga. 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 54

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 62, E. Liverpool 54

Willard 59, Tiffin Columbian 53

Williamsport Westfall 46, Frankfort Adena 25

Youngs. Boardman 43, Youngs. Mooney 36

Youngs. Chaney High School 78, Mentor 73

Youngs. Liberty 69, Girard 67

Coach Young Classic=

Georgetown 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50

Latham Western 78, RULH 42

Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Chesapeake 51

Seaman N. Adams 59, S. Point 43

Spectrum Orthopedics Classic=

Can. Glenoak 59, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53

Creston Norwayne 77, Malvern 65

Dover 61, Granville 41

Louisville 65, Peninsula Woodridge 50

Tallmadge 71, Akr. Coventry 43

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 64, Navarre Fairless 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ansonia vs. Madison, ppd.

Bishop Fenwick vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

Cin. Madeira vs. Goshen, ppd.

Day. Stivers vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

Franklin Furnace Green vs. Greenup Co., Ky., ccd.

Gahanna Cols. Academy vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ccd.

Morral Ridgedale vs. Cory-Rawson, ccd.

Mt. Gilead vs. Caledonia River Valley, ppd.

Peebles vs. Portsmouth W., ppd.

Riverside Stebbins vs. New Carlisle Tecumseh, ccd.

St. Marys Memorial vs. Coldwater, ppd.

W. Unity Hilltop vs. Monclova Christian, ppd.

Waynesville vs. Arcanum, ccd.

Wilmington vs. Blanchester, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/