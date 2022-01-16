BHS wrestlers fifth at Sycamore Invitational

SYCAMORE TWP. — With three out of seven wrestlers winning weight class titles, the Blanchester wrestling team finished fifth Saturday at the Sycamore Invitational.

Hunter Smith at 113, Zane Panetta at 175 and Cody Kidd at 215 finished first in their respective weight classes.

“We finished well and had a solid final round,” BHS coach Ryan Shafer said. “We moved some wrestlers around to see how they would (perform) at a different weight class. We were able to do that because of a lot our wrestlers are out of action.”

Shafer said his team should be back to full strength soon.

“What this tournament showed us is how to approach very strong wrestlers and very quick wrestlers,” Shafer said. “Some of us had to adapt on the fly and that will help a lot when the post-season happens.”

Nick Musselman finished third at 138 pounds, Kaleb Tabor was fifth at 126 and Dylan Short was sixth at 157 pounds.

Smith recorded a 4-0 decision in the 113 championship match over Dimitri Mangano of Sycamore.

Panetta had an easy time in the finale, pinning Moeller’s Caleb Herzog in 67 seconds.

Kidd also had a quick championship bout, taking down Evan Massey of Sycamore with a pin in 1:49.

Blanchester’s Dylan Short | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_WR_bl2DylanShort0115kk.jpg Blanchester’s Dylan Short | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd Blanchester’s Zane Panetta | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_WR_bl2ZPanetta0115kk.jpg Blanchester’s Zane Panetta | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd Blanchester’s Cody Kidd | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_WR_blCKidd0115kk.jpg Blanchester’s Cody Kidd | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd Blanchester’s Dylan Short | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_WR_blDylanShort0115kk.jpg Blanchester’s Dylan Short | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd Blanchester’s Hunter Smith | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_WR_blHunterSmith0115kk.jpg Blanchester’s Hunter Smith | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd Blanchester’s Nick Musselman | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_WR_blNMusselman0115kk.jpg Blanchester’s Nick Musselman | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd Blanchester’s Zane Panetta | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_WR_blZPanetta0115kk.jpg Blanchester’s Zane Panetta | News Journal Photo by Kira Kidd