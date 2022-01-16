Freeman leads Quakers to 94-73 OAC win

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College men’s basketball team shot better than 50 percent from the field in the first half to build a 54-38 lead that would hold throughout in a 94-73 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over John Carroll University at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon.

Neither side led by more than a basket for the first eight minutes until a Collmann Aaron three put the hosts up 21-16 at the 11:34 mark of the first half.

David Gentry answered with two of his 25 points, but Wilmington ended the half by reaching offensive heights it hasn’t seen in conference play this season. Up 21-18, the Quakers outscored the Blue Streaks 33-20 over the final 12 minutes which included five three-pointers. Three of them came from Anthony Freeman, who continued his hot shooting into the second half.

Wilmington led 54-38 at halftime, and JCU wouldn’t get closer than 14 points the rest of the win, giving WC its second home win of the week.

Freeman led all scorers with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 from three-point distance. Jeffery Mansfield had a stellar game as well, pouring in 23 points to go along with five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists.

Aaron, Jayden Lewis and Todd Larkin also scored in double figures while Noah Dado and Travis Mitchell both grabbed nine rebounds.

Gentry led JCU with a 25-point performance in defeat as the lone Blue Streak to score in double figures.

As a team, the Quakers finished 36-of-69 (52.2 percent) from the field along with a stellar 14-of-28 (50.0 percent) performance from beyond the three-point arc. WC also held a 42-32 edge in rebounding and dished out 23 assists. JCU finished 26-of-65 (41.5 percent) from the field, but managed to sink just three triple triples in 18 attempts.

Wilmington continues OAC play at Otterbein University 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.