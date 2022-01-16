East Clinton JH 4th at 13th annual EC dual tourney

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton Junior High School wrestling team finished fourth at the 13th annual East Clinton JH Dual Tournament Saturday.

Greeneview won the tournament with a 5-0 record. Dixie, West Union, East Clinton, Williamsburg and Clermont Northeastern followed in the team standings.

East Clinton lost to Dixie 39-24; lost to West Union 30-24; defeated Williamsburg 30-18; lost to Greeneview 52-18; and defeated CNE 30-12.

Individually, Landon Kaun had the day for EC with a 5-1 record and three pins at 98 pounds.

Landon Brockman was 3-2 with a pin at 116, Thomas Hood was 3-2 at 134, Hudson Singer had two pins at 142, Carson Jones had three wins and a pin at 150, Ben Cline was 4-2 with two pins at 205, Darien Clouse had two wins at 245. Bryce Wilson also competed at 245.