Stuckey 1st, CM 4th, WHS 5th at Hammer & Anvil

MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie finished fourth and Wilmington fifth Saturday at the Hammer & Anvil Invitational wrestling tournament at Western Brown High School.

Campbell County out of Kentucky won the tournament, nipping Edgewood at the wire 227 to 223.5.

The Falcons had 148 points and the Hurricane totaled 133.5 points.

Individually, by weight class, for Clinton-Massie, Cody Lisle was fourth at 106, Gatlin Newkirk was fourth at 113, Cole Moorman was fourth at 126 pounds, Grant Moorman was third at 138, Braden Rolf was runnerup at 150, Reuben Mobley was fourth at 157, Elijah Groh was fifth at 190,

Rolf was pinned by Micah Bowers of Campbell County in 63 seconds in the championship match.

Individually, by weight class, for Wilmington, Carson Hibbs was runnerup at 132 pounds, Thad Stuckey was first at 165, Josh Snell was third at 190, Paul McKnight was third at 215, Brett Brooks was third at 285.

Stuckey blitzed the field at 165, recording a 14-65 major decision over Aiden Rader of Edgewood in the championship.

Hibbs was defeated by Ky Emmerson of Caldonia River Valley 5-3 in the title match.