BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 50, West Jefferson 47

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie went down to the wire Saturday with West Jefferson and pulled out a 50-47 win.

The non-league triumph moves Massie to 4-8 after starting the season 0-4. After a 6-1 start, West Jeff is now 7-4.

Massie led 18-12 after one quarter and was able to hold on for the win.

Jerry Trout led the offense with 14 points, hitting 4 of 9 three-point field goals.

Carter Euton scored 13 points. Lex Russell grabbed seven rebounds while Euton handed out four assists. Blake Ireland came off the bench with three steals and three assists.

SUMMARY

January 15, 2022

@Brian Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 50 West Jefferson 47

WJ^12^11^14^10^^47

CM^18^12^9^11^^50

(50) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 5-2-1-13 Zantene 2-0-0-4 Trout 5-4-0-14 Trick 1-0-0-2 Russell 3-0-0-6 Engelhard 1-0-0-2 Lamb 1-0-1-3 Ireland 2-0-2-6 Jones 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-6-4-50

FIELD GOALS: CM (20-44) Euton 5-9 Russell 3-4

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (6-19) Trout 4-9, Euton 2-5

FREE THROWS: CM (4-8)

REBOUNDS: CM-26 (Russell 7, Trick 5, Trout 4, Zantene 4, Euton 3, Ireland 2)

ASSISTS: CM-11 (Euton 4, Ireland 3, Trick 20

STEALS: CM-6 (Ireland 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-2 (Trick, Russell)

TURNOVERS: CM-14

