Astros runnersup to Rams in East Clinton Duals

LEES CREEK — With four wrestlers recording four wins each, East Clinton finished as the runnerup Saturday in the 10th East Clinton Duals wrestling tournament at the EC gym.

”I was proud of how the wrestlers competed,” EC head coach Doug Stehlin said. “Due to covid and injuries, many teams did not have full lineups but we got the matches where we could and our team stepped up and wrestled well.”

Greeneview won the tournament with an unbeaten record.

East Clinton defeated West Union 30-18, North College Hill 30-12, Cincinnati Country Day 30-6 and Williamsburg 30-11. The Astros lost to Greeneview 45-6.

Chris Rider at 126, Curtis Singleton at 144, Michael Horn at 165 and Owen Roberts at 190 had 4-1 records. Rider had one pin, Singleton and Roberts two each and Horn recorded four.

Jade Griffith had three victories at 215 and Zach Vest posted two wins at 157.

The Astros will be back in action 6 p.m. Wednesday at home. They will host Waynesville and Middletown Madison. East Clinton will be celebrating Senior Night, specifically the accomplishments of Zach Vest and Michael Horn.