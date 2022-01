BLANCHESTER — A sluggish start spelled doom for Blanchester in a 56-37 loss to Clermont Northeastern Monday in SBAAC girls basketball action.

The Ladycats fell behind 16-5 and 30-12 at the first half quarter stops.

Despite a 21-point third quarter, Blanchester still trailed 44-33 after three periods.

The loss leaves Blanchester at 7-8 on the year, 5-3 in the National Division. The Rockets also are 5-3 in league play. They stand 9-5 overall.