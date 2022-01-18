Blanchester 9th wins, JV loses at Felicity

FELICITY — The Blanchester reserves lost and the freshmen won boys basketball games with Felicity Tuesday night.

In the junior varsity game, Blanchester came up short 50-40. Jansen Wymer and Nick Taylor scored 10 points each. Nolan Wood and Drew Wyss had six points each. Cole Bradley scored five points. Nainoa Tangonan had three points.

In the freshman game, Blanchester was victorious 50-42. Evan Malott led the way with 15 points. Nainoa Tangonan tallied 13 and Kaden Cromer scored 13. Sammy Roush and Isaiah Abbott chipped in three each. Bryce Burress scored two points.