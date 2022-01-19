WHS grad Brausch lone winner for WC wrestlers

BEREA, Ohio — Shadrach Brausch was the lone Fightin’ Quaker to win a weight class Tuesday as the Wilmington College wrestling team lost 49-3 at Baldwin Wallace in an Ohio Athletic Conference dual.

The Wilmington High School graduate defeated Jarod Miller 10-7 in the 285-pound weight class.

Alex Hobbs’s match with Carter Lloyd also went to decision, 11-6. Patrick Kelley (157-pound weight class) and Skyler Cowgill (184-pound weight class) both lost by technical fall.

Baldwin Wallace took six points in all other weight classes to earn the win.

Wilmington heads to the OAC duals at Otterbein University this weekend.