Mansfield earns OAC weekly basketball honor

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Wilmington College men’s basketball senior Jeffery Mansfield is this week’s Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The Wilmington High School graduate helped lead the Fightin’ Quakers to two OAC wins — 65-63 over Muskingum University and 94-73 over John Carroll University.

In the win over the Fighting Muskies, Mansfield played all but one minute and filled the stat sheet with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists. His final two points capped an 11-0 Wilmington run and broke a 63-63 deadlock as the game-winning basket in the final seconds.

In the triumph over John Carroll, Mansfield scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting as 1-of-2 Quakers to cross the 20-point plateau in the near wire-to-wire win over the Blue Streaks. A two-time first team All-OAC selection, he currently sits 18th on the program’s career scoring list with 1,128 points.

“It was a tremendous week for both Jeffery and our basketball team,” head coach K.C. Hunt said. “He’s a huge part of the reason we went 2-0 on the week. His leadership and play-making ability are great assets to our program.”