LEES CREEK — The East Clinton Junior High School wrestling team was defeated by Indian Hill and Waynesville Wednesday evening.

The Astros lost to the Braves 42-18 and to the Spartans 24-12.

Hudson Singer (142) and Carson Jones (150) both had pins for East Clinton. Chase Carpenter (205), Ben Cline (205) and Darien Clouse (245) also had wins for the Astros.