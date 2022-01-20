East Clinton wrestling honors seniors Vest, Horn

LEES CREEK — On Senior Night, East Clinton dropped a pair of matches Wednesday to Waynesville (46-12) and Walnut Hills (42-24) at the EC gym.

Seniors Zach Vest and Michael Horn were honored. Coach Doug Stehlin thanked the pair for their “commitment to the wrestling program. Finish the year strong and accomplish your final goals.”

East Clinton is scheduled to host Clermont Northeastern and Adena Jan. 26.

Against Walnut Hills and Waynesville, Michael Horn had two pins while Owen Roberts won two matches with one pin.

SUMMARY

January 19, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Walnut Hills 42 East Clinton 24

(EC, Contested Weight Classes Only)

132: Christopher Rider was pinned by Ayden Reshai 3:09

144: Curtis Singleton pinned PJ Kneuken 4:23

157: Zachary Vest won by forfeit

165: Michael Horn pinned Alex Milov 0:40

190: Owen Roberts pinned Abrahim Sacko 3:14

215: Jade Griffith was pinned by Christin Courtney 0:56

–

Waynesville 46 East Clinton 12

(EC, Contested Weight Classes Only)

132: Christopher Rider was pinned by Matt Ellis 0:48

144: Curtis Singleton was pinned by Levi Collins 4:40

157: Zachary Vest was dec by Carson Hively 11-3

165: Michael Horn pinned Elijah Federle 1:10

190: Owen Roberts won by forfeit

215: Jade Griffith was pinned by Holt Buford 1:26