It was be Butch Hooper Night Saturday, Jan. 29, at East Clinton High School.

The Astros boys basketball teams will host Wilmington in a tripleheader that night.

Hooper coached basketball at both schools, the boys at EC and the girls WHS. The Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame inductee also coached basketball at Beavercreek, Waynesville and Zane Trace schools.

To celebrate his career, players, cheerleaders and assistant coaches from all schools are requested/invited to attend.