GEORGETOWN — East Clinton was unable to spoil Georgetown’s Homecoming Friday night as the G-Men posted a 76-45 win.

The SBAAC National Division triumph gives division-leading Georgetown a 14-2 record. The G-Men are 8-1 in the division. Georgetown has won six straight games.

East Clinton drops to 3-8 overall, 0-6 in the division. The Astros have lost eight in a row. They had not played since Jan. 11 against Clinton-Massie.

