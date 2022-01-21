BBK Final: Clermont NE 59, Blanchester 51

BLANCHESTER — Clermont Northeastern completed the season sweep of Blanchester Friday night, defeating the Wildcats 59-51 on homecoming night at BHS.
Clermont Northeastern beat Blanchester 51-42 in Owensville on Dec. 10.
The Rockets (9-6 overall, 7-1 SBC National) outscored the Wildcats (1-14, 1-8) 19-13 in the second quarter to take a 30-22 lead into halftime.
A Seth Akers three early in the third pulled Blanchester within seven, 32-25. CNE stretched the lead out with a 13-4 run over the next 5:12. CNE led 45-29 with 1:10 left in the third.
Just like the earlier meeting, Blanchester went on a run to get back into the game. Baskets by Kaden Cromer, Nolan Wood, Gabe McVey and Bryce Sipple fueled a 15-6 run that carried into the fourth quarter.
Blanchester trailed 51-44 with 3:50 remaining. However, CNE took advantage of a couple of missed defensive assignments and missed Wildcat free throws to thwart the BHS rally over the final four minutes to hold on for the win.
“The teams that have consistent success don’t have issues with doing the little things behind the scenes,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “That’s why they win. When you leave people unguarded at the hoop when you’re down six, you’re never going to pull that game out.”
Austin Yeager led CNE with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Connor Yeager added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Sipple led three BHS players in double figures with 15 points. He also added 10 rebounds. Brison Lucas scored 12 points, while McVey just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
SUMMARY
Friday, January 21, 2022
At Blanchester High School
Clermont NE 59, Blanchester 51
C^11^19^15^14^^59
B^9^13^11^18^^51
(59) CLERMONT NORTHEASTERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Austin Yeager 6-1-2-15, Jake Mott 2-0-2-6, CJ Boothby 3-2-1-9, Logan Carlier 3-0-2-8, Symon Mattes 1-1-0-3, Bryce Reece 2-1-2-7, Connor Yeager 5-0-1-11. TOTALS 22-5-10-59.
(51) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bryce Sipple 6-0-3-15, Brison Lucas 4-2-2-12, Nolan Wood 1-0-0-2, Seth Akers 4-1-0-9, Gabe McVey 4-0-2-10, Kaden Cromer 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 20-3-8-51.
FIELD GOALS: C 22/54 (A. Yeager 6/13, C. Yeager 5/13); B 20/51 (Sipple 6/14, Lucas 4/13, Akers 4/6, McVey 4/14)
3 POINT FIELD GOALS: C 5/9 (Boothby 2/2); B 3/11 (Lucas 2/5)
FREE THROWS: C 10/19; B 8/16
REBOUNDS: C 35 (C. Yeager 8, A. Yeager 6, Mott 4, Carlier 4, Reece 4); B 38 (Sipple 10, McVey 9, Hogsett 6, Akers 5)
ASSISTS: C 17 (Reece 4, Mott 3, Corey 3, Carlier 3); B 2
STEALS: C 10 (Reece 5, A. Yeager 4); B 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: C 3 (A. Yeager 2, C. Yeager 1); B 0
TURNOVERS: C 11; B 19