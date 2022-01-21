BBK Final: Clermont NE 59, Blanchester 51

BLANCHESTER — Clermont Northeastern completed the season sweep of Blanchester Friday night, defeating the Wildcats 59-51 on homecoming night at BHS.

Clermont Northeastern beat Blanchester 51-42 in Owensville on Dec. 10.

The Rockets (9-6 overall, 7-1 SBC National) outscored the Wildcats (1-14, 1-8) 19-13 in the second quarter to take a 30-22 lead into halftime.

A Seth Akers three early in the third pulled Blanchester within seven, 32-25. CNE stretched the lead out with a 13-4 run over the next 5:12. CNE led 45-29 with 1:10 left in the third.

Just like the earlier meeting, Blanchester went on a run to get back into the game. Baskets by Kaden Cromer, Nolan Wood, Gabe McVey and Bryce Sipple fueled a 15-6 run that carried into the fourth quarter.

Blanchester trailed 51-44 with 3:50 remaining. However, CNE took advantage of a couple of missed defensive assignments and missed Wildcat free throws to thwart the BHS rally over the final four minutes to hold on for the win.

“The teams that have consistent success don’t have issues with doing the little things behind the scenes,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “That’s why they win. When you leave people unguarded at the hoop when you’re down six, you’re never going to pull that game out.”

Austin Yeager led CNE with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Connor Yeager added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Sipple led three BHS players in double figures with 15 points. He also added 10 rebounds. Brison Lucas scored 12 points, while McVey just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

SUMMARY

Friday, January 21, 2022

At Blanchester High School

Clermont NE 59, Blanchester 51

C^11^19^15^14^^59

B^9^13^11^18^^51

(59) CLERMONT NORTHEASTERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Austin Yeager 6-1-2-15, Jake Mott 2-0-2-6, CJ Boothby 3-2-1-9, Logan Carlier 3-0-2-8, Symon Mattes 1-1-0-3, Bryce Reece 2-1-2-7, Connor Yeager 5-0-1-11. TOTALS 22-5-10-59.

(51) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bryce Sipple 6-0-3-15, Brison Lucas 4-2-2-12, Nolan Wood 1-0-0-2, Seth Akers 4-1-0-9, Gabe McVey 4-0-2-10, Kaden Cromer 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 20-3-8-51.

FIELD GOALS: C 22/54 (A. Yeager 6/13, C. Yeager 5/13); B 20/51 (Sipple 6/14, Lucas 4/13, Akers 4/6, McVey 4/14)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: C 5/9 (Boothby 2/2); B 3/11 (Lucas 2/5)

FREE THROWS: C 10/19; B 8/16

REBOUNDS: C 35 (C. Yeager 8, A. Yeager 6, Mott 4, Carlier 4, Reece 4); B 38 (Sipple 10, McVey 9, Hogsett 6, Akers 5)

ASSISTS: C 17 (Reece 4, Mott 3, Corey 3, Carlier 3); B 2

STEALS: C 10 (Reece 5, A. Yeager 4); B 5

BLOCKED SHOTS: C 3 (A. Yeager 2, C. Yeager 1); B 0

TURNOVERS: C 11; B 19

Brison Lucas | Photo by Denise Thacker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_blBrisonLucas0121dt.jpg Brison Lucas | Photo by Denise Thacker Bryce Sipple | Photo by Denise Thacker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_blBSipple0121dt.jpg Bryce Sipple | Photo by Denise Thacker Gabe McVey| Photo by Denise Thacker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_blGabeMcVey0121dt.jpg Gabe McVey| Photo by Denise Thacker Justin Hogsett | Photo by Denise Thacker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_blJustinHogsett0121dt.jpg Justin Hogsett | Photo by Denise Thacker Kaden Cromer | Photo by Denise Thacker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_blKadenCromer0121dt.jpg Kaden Cromer | Photo by Denise Thacker Seth Akers | Photo by Denise Thacker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_blSethAkers0121dt.jpg Seth Akers | Photo by Denise Thacker The Blanchester Winter 2021-22 Homecoming Court, from left to right, 2020 King Bradon Roy, 2020 Queen Jade West, freshman attendant Gloria Caplinger, 2022 King Seth Akers, 2022 Queen Daelyn Staehling, sophomore attendant Gracie Kaehler, sophomore escort Xander Culberson and junior attendant Rylan Coyle. Those attendants and escorts not present for the photo were senior attendant Annie Trovillo, senior attendant Addison Tissandier, junior escort Zach West, freshman escort Kaden Cromer. (Photo by Denise Thacker) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BHS_Homecoming-1.jpg The Blanchester Winter 2021-22 Homecoming Court, from left to right, 2020 King Bradon Roy, 2020 Queen Jade West, freshman attendant Gloria Caplinger, 2022 King Seth Akers, 2022 Queen Daelyn Staehling, sophomore attendant Gracie Kaehler, sophomore escort Xander Culberson and junior attendant Rylan Coyle. Those attendants and escorts not present for the photo were senior attendant Annie Trovillo, senior attendant Addison Tissandier, junior escort Zach West, freshman escort Kaden Cromer. (Photo by Denise Thacker)