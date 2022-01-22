No. 11 BW hands WC women 61-30 loss

BEREA, Ohio – Baldwin Wallace University, ranked No. 11 in the most recent D3Hoops.com Top 25 Poll, held the Wilmington College women’s basketball team to 10 first-half points in a 61-30 Ohio Athletic Conference win Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets, who led wire-to-wire, out-rebounded the Fightin’ Quakers 45-24 and shot 22-of-54 (40.7 percent) from the field to go along with a 13-of-15 (86.7 percent) performance from the free throw line. Wilmington made just 13-of-46 (28.3 percent) from the field and went 3-of-9 from the charity stripe.

Lily Edwards led all scores with 15 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes of action while Megan Scheibelhut had a dozen rebounds, also in 20 minutes. Of the 17 Yellow Jackets that played on Saturday, 13 scored.

For Wimington, Cassidy Lovett scored 13 points and grabbed a team-best five rebounds. Kennedy Lewis and Haley Cook both scored six points.

Wilmington heads to Ohio Northern University on Wednesday.