Wilmington boys second at Boro Roll-Off

DAYTON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished second at the Boro Roll-Off tournament at Poelking South Lanes.

On the girls side, Wilmington qualified seventh after three team games but then lost to Fairborn.

Kylie Fisher was third overall among individuals, earning a place on the all-tournament team. She had games of 214, 174 and 204 for a 592 series.

Haylee Wright had 497 (141, 180, 176), Lexus Reiley 417 (135, 154, 128), Tori Piatt 402 (132, 145, 125) and Kala Hatfield 382 (109, 135, 138).

Wilmington struggled in the bakers with a 598 four-game total.

For the boys, the final four teams were Centerville, Beavercreek, Springboro and Wilmington. Wilmington defeated Beavercreek in the semifinal round but it wasn’t easy. The Beavers led 253 to 196 after the first of three games. Wilmington chipped away at the difference by taking the second game 191 to 165 but still trailed by 31 pins. In the third game, Wilmington won by 33 pins, 195 to 162, to win by two.

Against Centerville in the tournament championship match, the Elks led 212 to 196 after one baker game but took home the title with a 190-147 advantage in the second game.

Individually, Isaac Pletcher was the top WHS bowler in the preliminary team games with a 578 (166, 202, 210) series. Hunter Gallion had a 570 (180, 166, 224), Lucas Neff (167, 211, 164) had 542, Jayden Tackett (142, 211, 171) had 524.

Kylie Fisher made the girls all-tournament team at the Boro Roll-Off Saturday at Poelking South Lanes. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_thumbnail_image2.jpg Kylie Fisher made the girls all-tournament team at the Boro Roll-Off Saturday at Poelking South Lanes. The Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished as runnersup Saturday at the Boro Roll-Off tournament at Poelking South Lanes. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_thumbnail_image0.jpg The Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished as runnersup Saturday at the Boro Roll-Off tournament at Poelking South Lanes.