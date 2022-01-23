Mount Union takes two from WC swimmers

ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Wilmington College swim teams opened the 2022 calendar year with the first of two Ohio Athletic Conference duals on Saturday before the league’s championships in February. The University of Mount Union defeated the WC men 123-71 and the women 130.5-57.5.

“Overall, I was pleased with the team’s performance as we hadn’t competed since mid-November of 2021,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “We have been training well and that showed in some improved performances today.”

On the women’s side, a pair of Quakers – Audrey Bibb and Sierra Szuhay – tallied two top-three finishes in dividual events. Bibb took third in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle with swims of 1:01.50 and 2:11.54 respectively while Szuhay placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.87) and third in the 200-yard IM (2:31.64)

Wilmington featured two of the top three in the 50-yard freestyle as Ashley Carlson finished runner-up (28.04 seconds) and Anna Endsley placed third (28.24 seconds). Maryn Herring tied for second in the 100-yard butterfly by touching the wall in 1:08.90.

For the men, two individuals – Cameron Bolen and Michael Phillippe – won events. Bolen won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.74 while also placing second in the 50-yard freestyle (22.63 seconds). Phillippe took home the win in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:07.63 and placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (59.65 seconds).

Austin Reed and Aaron Polk also had two top-three finished with both of Reed’s coming in freestyle events – the 100-yard (50.66 seconds) and 200-yard (1:52.09) where he placed second and third respectively. Polk’s swims of 24.32 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and 58.23 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly earned him two third-place finishes.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay event, Reed, Polk and Bolen teamed up with Dane Klosterman to place third with a time of 1:33.64.

Wilmington will host John Carroll University for a Senior Day meet on Jan. 29.