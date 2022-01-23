Yellow Jackets run away from Quakers 85-75

BEREA, Ohio – Baldwin Wallace University broke open a one-possession game with a 27-12 run that spanned 10 minutes in the first half and rode the lead to an 85-75 Ohio Athletic Conference win of the Wilmington College men’s basketball team at Ursprung Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

The Fightin’ Quakers opened the game on an 8-2 run fueled by six points from Noah Dado and a layup from Jeffery Mansfield. Nine consecutive points from the Yellow Jackets gave BW its first lead of the game, and the contest would remain a single-possession game for the first eight-plus minutes.

Then came the aforementioned run that proved to be the difference in the game. The Yellow Jackets led 43-29 at halftime and maintained at least an eight-point lead the rest of the game. A Gavin Heimlich layup with 15:17 to play, which made the score 49-41, was as close as the Quakers got.

Anthony Mazzeo led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting and missed a double-double by a single rebound. Christ Pfeiffer, Jake Snyder and Ashton Price all had between 10-12 points for BW. Jeffery Mansfield, who played the entire 40 minutes, poured in 22 points for Wilmington while a trio of Quakers – Jayden Lewis, Lucas Doty and Bryce Bird – came off the bench to score in double figures.