WC women win Mt. St. Joe Invitational

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s track and field took first place at the MSJ Invitational with a score of 119 points in its first indoor meet of the 2022 calendar year.
In weight throw, the women went 1-2-3 with Kayli Sullivan leading the group with a toss of 53-1. Megan Roell and Lexi Grice finish right behind to round out the top three. Kayli Sullivan carried the success over to shot put as she took first place with a heave of 39-6.5.
Madison Dietz jumped solo in the triple jump as she took first place and against competition took first in the long jump with a leap of 16-1.5. Freshman Kylee Schafer ran herself into second place in the 200-meter run in a time of 28.72. Milena Wahl rounded out the top performances with first place finishes in the mile (5:30) and the 3,000-meter run (11:18).
After a successful start to the indoor season, Wilmington looks to carry the success to Wittenberg University at the Steamer Showcase Jan. 29.