Locals strong for WC men’s track, field

CINCINNATI – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team scored 167 points to take first place at the MSJ Invitational Saturday afternoon.

The scoring started out in a familiar way with the throws squad scoring five of the top six in weight throw. Joe Shuga led the way with a personal best toss of 58-9.25. Freshmen, JJ Durr (third) and Justin Shuga (fourth) followed. Blake Jamison took second place in the shot put with a personal best of 50-3.25’ 3.25”.

Freshman Brady Vilvens, Wilmington High School graduate, had a day with a first-place jump in high jump and a second-place finish in triple jump. Anthony Gilmore took second in long jump and added a third-place finish in high jump. On the track side, George Rickett was the highlight of the meet for the Quakers as he took first place in the mile (4:38) and the 3,000-meter run (9:14). Aidan Henson, East Clinton graduate, won the 400-meter dash in a time of 53.34.

Junior Simon Heys, another WHS grad, traveled to Otterbein University to run in the 3,000-meter run. The cross country All-American from the fall took fourth in the race with a time of 8:26.01, breaking the school record in the process.

After a successful start to the indoor season, Wilmington looks to carry the success to Wittenberg University at the Steamer Showcase Jan. 29.

Heys, Henson, Vilvens perform well for Quakers