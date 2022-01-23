BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 62, Miami Trace 54

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 43-point second half explosion propelled Clinton-Massie to a 62-54 win over Miami Trace Saturday in a non-league boys basketball win at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Andrew Guthrie led the Miami Trace charges in the first half, scoring six points in the first and second quarters. Eli Fliehman also had six points in the first period.

The Panthers led 18-8 after one and 35-19 at halftime.

But in the second half, the Clinton-Massie defense turned up the pressure and the offense found its range.

Lex Russell powered in eight points while Jerry Trout tossed in a pair of three-pointers as Massie exploded for 23 points in the third.

Going to the final quarter, it was a game, Miami Trace 47, Clinton-Massie 42.

In the fourth, it was all Falcons. Blake Ireland and Keegan Lamb both scored eight points and the Massie free throw shooting was on target, hitting 8 of 10.

Ireland finished with 17 points for the Falcons. Russell scored 12. Guthrie was the top scorer for the Panthers, netting 17 points.

SUMMARY

January 22, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 62, Miami Trace 54

MT^18^17^12^7^^54

CM^8^11^23^20^^62

(54) MIAMI TRACE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hayden Hunter 1-1-1-4 Eli Fliehman 5-2-1-13 Garrett Guess 0-0-0-0 Brady Armstrong 2-2-0-6 Bryson Osborne 0-0-0-0 Austin Boedeker 4-1-3-12 Bryson Sheets 1-0-0-2 Andrew Guthrie 6-1-4-17 TOTALS 19-7-9/14-54

(62) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carter Euton 1-0-3-5 Kody Zantene 1-0-2-4 Jerry Trout 3-3-0-9 Owen Trick 1-1-0-3 Lex Russell 5-1-1-12 Keegan Lamb 2-1-4-9 Blake Ireland 6-2-3-17 Alex Jones 1-1-0-3 Ethan Williams 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-9-13/18-62

