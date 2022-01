WASHINGTON CH — Clinton-Massie finished fifth Saturday in the Washington Invitational wrestling tournament.

Lane Schulz placed second at 215 pounds, losing to Jeffery Blair of Chaminade-Julienne by pin (1:32) in the championship match.

Elijah Groh was third at 190 pounds.

Campbell Co. (Ky.) won the tournament with Washington second, Bethel-Tate third, Little Miami fourth.