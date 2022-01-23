GBK Final: Wilmington 40, East Clinton 38

WILMINGTON — Despite a flurry of activity in the final seconds, Wilmington held off East Clinton 40-38 Saturday in a non-league girls basketball game at Fred Summers Court.

In a high scoring fourth quarter, Wilmington held on for the win to improve to 8-7. WHS has won four of its last five games. East Clinton is 12-3 with the loss.

WHS guard Sophie Huffman had 15 points and Ke’Asia Robinson scored 11.

“All the girls stepped up at big moments and made plays,” WHS head coach Zach Williams. “EC is a solid team and those girls played tough and physical. It was a battle to the end.”

Kelsi Lilly of East Clinton was the game’s top scorer with 16 points.

“Kelsi hit two or three big shots for us,” said EC head coach Bill Bean.

“We didn’t play very well,” EC head coach Bill Bean said. “We didn’t shoot it very well. They get out and get after you (on defense). I give Zach credit.”

After an 18-12 game at halftime, WHS on top, both teams woke up offensively in the second half.

East Clinton scored more points in each of the third (13) and fourth (13) quarters than it did in the entire first half (12).

Lilly scored eight points in the third while Kami Whiteaker added five. The Astros were back in it after three, down 26-25.

Wilmington’s offense took off as well. Ke’Asia Robinson had eight points in the second half but it was Sophie Huffman who propelled WHS to victory.

“We didn’t have an answer for Huffman,” said Bean.

Huffman scored 10 points in the fourth period, including several key free throws down the stretch.

“Sophie had a big game,” Williams said. “Hit her free throws and got to the basket. Ke’Asia had a great night on the board and finishing. Katie played extremely well on the defensive end.”

But East Clinton had a shot in the end. WHS led 39-38 with nine seconds to go. East Clinton missed a close shot in the final seconds. After WHS went up by two and turned the ball over, the Astros had another shot to tie but came up short, Bean said.

“We kept hanging around but could never get over the top and get the lead,” Bean said.

SUMMARY

January 22, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 40, East Clinton 38

EC^6^6^13^13^^38

W^8^10^8^14^^40

(40) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schuster 2-1-0-5 Robinson 4-0-3-11 Noszka 0-0-0-0 Tippett 0-0-0-0 Diels 1-0-0-2 Huffman 4-0-7-15 Current 0-0-0-0 Martin 0-0-0-0 Murphy 3-1-0-7 TOTALS 14-2-10/23-40

(38) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 1-0-02 Tong 0-0-0-0 Evanshine 4-0-2-10 Whiteaker 3-1-0-7 Runyon 0-0-1-1 Jones 0-0-0-0 Hadley -0-0-0-0 Lilly 5-3-3-16 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Murphy 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 14-4-6/9-38

