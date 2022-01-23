College wrestlers drop trio of OAC duals

TIFFIN — The Wilmington College wrestling team dropped three Ohio Athletic Conference dual matches at the OAC duals hosted by Heidelberg University Sunday.

The Fightin’ Quakers fell to the host Student Princes 54-0, the University of Mount Union 39-15 and Otterbein University 39-18.

In the loss to Mount Union, Alex Hobbs won a 4-2 decision over Alex Carrother in the 174-pound weight class. Caleb Tackett pinned Warren Gentile in three minutes in the 197-pound battle while Shadrach Brausch took a forfeit victory at 285.

In the loss to Otterbein, Wilmington once again relied on the heavier-weighted classes to score its points. Hobbs (2:44) and Brausch (0:48) earned pins while Trey Williams picked up a forfeit victory.

Wilmington heads to Defiance College next Sunday.