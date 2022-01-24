Falcons fly, sit atop Cardinal Classic field

CINCINNATI — With key performances at each level, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team won the 28-team Cardinal Classic bowling tournament at Colerain Bowl.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the way the team performed,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “It was a total team effort, from top to bottom. I believe we are peaking at the right time before the postseason.”

The Falcons started well with a 957 game but followed with an 807 and were eighth after the two team games. Tyler Keck led the way with a 402 series. Cole Johnston had a 246 game in the opener.

Massie didn’t help its chances with a 140 game in the first baker game but then the team found its mark. Games of 222, 214, 175, 230 and 215 followed the Falcons climbed in to second place overall with a 1764 total. In all, 16 teams advanced to the match play portion of the tournament.

In the first round of match play, the Falcons fell behind SBAAC rival Western Brown in the first game then rallied to win the next two and advance. Against Oak Hills, Clinton-Massie won the first game then tied the Highlanders in the second game with 211 scores. With a two-frame roll-off, Keck gave the Falcons the victory and a place in the semifinal round against Beavercreek.

“After Tyler Keck won the 9th and 10th frame roll off against Oak Hills, I had a feeling that this team would be hard to beat after that big momentum swing,” Hayslip said. “Tyler has put a lot of hours into his game the past two years. I had all of the confidence in the world that he would come out on top in the roll off.”

The Falcons dispatched the Beavers in two games then faced Mason for the championship. The two teams were close coming in, the Comets averaging nearly 197 in baker games this season with the Falcons at 190.

Mason drew first blood by winning the initial game but Clinton-Massie came back to even the match at 1-1. With the pressure on, neither team was at its best in the deciding game but the Falcons came out on top 178 to 171.

SUMMARY

January 23, 2022

Cardinal Classic

@Colerain Bowl

Team Games: 957, 807 (bakers)

Braeden Adams 137; Brandon Moritz 144; Bryant Pinkerton 190, 162; Gavan Hunter 193, 162; Cole Johnston 246, 126; Tyler Keck 191, 213

Match Play

Clinton-Massie 2, Western Brown 1

Clinton-Massie 2, Oak Hills 0

Clinton-Massie 2, Beavercreek 0

Clinton-Massie 2, Mason 1

Clinton-Massie bowlers Braeden Adams, Cole Johnston, Gavan Hunter, Brandon Moritz, Tyler Keck, Bryant Pinkerton (Submitted photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BWL_cmboys.jpg Clinton-Massie bowlers Braeden Adams, Cole Johnston, Gavan Hunter, Brandon Moritz, Tyler Keck, Bryant Pinkerton (Submitted photo)