Lady Hurricane wraps up unbeaten SBAAC season

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team completed its unblemished regular season Monday with an easy win over Goshen at Royal Z Lanes.
Led by the league’s top bowler, Kylie Fisher, the Lady Hurricane had 2277 to Goshen’s 1595.
Fisher had a single game of 208 and posted a 195 average for the regular season, the best in the entire SBAAC.
SUMMARY
January 24, 2022
@Royal Z Lanes
Girls Results
Wilmington 2277 Goshen 1595
WHS: 776, 875 (bakers) 220, 129, 131, 146
Haylee Wright 203; Kala Hatfield 142, 158 (300); Tori Piatt 198; Kylie Fisher 208; Reagen Reese 136, 139 (275); Erin Drake 150, 177 (327); Emily Gerard 140
GHS: 545, 588 (bakers) 117, 135, 125, 85