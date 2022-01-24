Lady Hurricane wraps up unbeaten SBAAC season

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team completed its unblemished regular season Monday with an easy win over Goshen at Royal Z Lanes.

Led by the league’s top bowler, Kylie Fisher, the Lady Hurricane had 2277 to Goshen’s 1595.

Fisher had a single game of 208 and posted a 195 average for the regular season, the best in the entire SBAAC.

SUMMARY

January 24, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

Wilmington 2277 Goshen 1595

WHS: 776, 875 (bakers) 220, 129, 131, 146

Haylee Wright 203; Kala Hatfield 142, 158 (300); Tori Piatt 198; Kylie Fisher 208; Reagen Reese 136, 139 (275); Erin Drake 150, 177 (327); Emily Gerard 140

GHS: 545, 588 (bakers) 117, 135, 125, 85

The Wilmington High School girls bowling team, unbeaten champions of the SBAAC American Division, from left to right, Kylie Fisher, Tori Piatt, Kala Hatfield, Lexus Reiley, Haylee Wright, Reagen Reese, Erin Drake, Emily Gerard, coach Joe Gigandet. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BWL_whsgirlschamps-1.jpg The Wilmington High School girls bowling team, unbeaten champions of the SBAAC American Division, from left to right, Kylie Fisher, Tori Piatt, Kala Hatfield, Lexus Reiley, Haylee Wright, Reagen Reese, Erin Drake, Emily Gerard, coach Joe Gigandet.