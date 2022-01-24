Astros start fast in 59-19 rout of Cardinals

LEES CREEK — East Clinton played a strong game from beginning to end Monday in a 59-19 win over Felicity in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action at the EC gym.

East Clinton led 21-2 after one quarter and never looked back.

“Everybody contributed; this was a good team win,” EC coach Bill Bean said.

The Astros are 13-3 overall and 9-0 in the division. Williamsburg is one game behind East Clinton in the standings and the two teams are scheduled to play Thursday at WHS.

Libby Evanshine had 15 points to lead the team in scoring. Kelsi Lilly and Lauren Runyon had seven rebounds each. Evanshine dished out five assists and blocked shots shots. Jordan Collom led the defensive effort with six steals.

January 24, 2022

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 59 Felicity 19

EC^21^11^18^19^^59

F^2^6^6^5^^19

(19) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rutherford 1-0-0-2 Lowe 1-1-1-4 Glassmeyer 1-0-0-2 McElfresh 3-2-2-10 Blackburn 0-0-1-1 Barnes 09-0-0-0 Terry 0-0-0-0 Snider 0-0-0-0 Morningstar 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 6-3-4/10-19

(59) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 3-2-0-8 Tong 1-1-0-3 Evanshine 4-1-6-15 Whiteaker 2-1-2-7 Runyon 2-0-2-6 Jones 2-0-0-4 Hadley 0-0-0-0 Lilly 2-1-0-5 Stonewall 2-0-0-4 Murphy 3-1-0-7 Schiff 0-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0 Frazer 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 21-7-10/12-59

REBOUNDS: EC-Lilly 7 Runyon 7 Evanshine 4 Tong 2 Collom 1 Murphy 1

ASSISTS: EC-Evanshine 5 Murphy 2 Tong 2 Hadley 1 Runyon 1 Whiteaker 1 Lilly 1

STEALS: EC-Collom 6 Evanshine 3 Whiteaker 2 Runyon 2 Murphy 2 Lilly 1

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-Evanshine 2 Lilly 1 Runyon 1 Murphy 1

TURNOVERS: EC-9

